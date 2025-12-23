or
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti Are Married! Stars Exchange Vows in Italian and English During 'Beautiful' Florida Wedding

Split photo of Venus Williams and Abdrea Preti
Source: mega

The newlyweds first met in 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

Venus Williams is a married woman!

In a new piece for Vogue, the tennis superstar revealed she exchanged vows with fiancé Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, December 20.

"I wore the most incredible dress by Georges Hobeika," the athlete raved. "I wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love and that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding."

The Couple Had Bilingual Vows

Photo of Venus Williams said her vows in both English and Italian.
Source: mega

Venus Williams said her vows in both English and Italian.

"When I saw Venus, she was beautiful, like a goddess," the actor gushed. "I was crying and happy."

"We got up there and had the best time," Williams, 45, noted of their ceremony. "I finished [my vows] in English, and Andrea told me that I had to do them in Italian."

Despite her nerves, Preti, 37, insisted she "speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it."

Inside the Wedding After-Party

Photo of The actor had to go to bed after the party, but the athlete stayed up until 2 in the morning.
Source: mega

The actor had to go to bed after the party, but the athlete stayed up until 2 in the morning.

Everyone had a blast at the party — so much, so Preti "went to sleep" afterwards.

"He had to get some rest with our dog. But I jumped on. They were popping Sexyy Red and French Montana, and we were dancing on the bus," Williams spilled of the after-party, which wrapped up at 2 in the morning.

"We all love each other so much," shared the new bride. "It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day."

The couple had a five-day party leading up the special moment.

When Did the Newlyweds First Meet?

venus williams

Photo of Williams and Preti first met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week.
Source: mega

Williams and Preti first met in 2024 during Milan Fashion Week.

Elsewhere in the article, the duo reflected on their relationship, which began in 2024 after crossing paths at Milan Fashion Week.

"We met at the Gucci show. I was in Lake Como on a sisters’ trip when I got an invite at the last minute and decided to go on a whim, and Andrea was tired," Williams said. "Neither of us was planning on being there."

Photo of The actor popped the question in January 2025.
Source: @andreapreti88/instagram

The actor popped the question in January 2025.

After the show, they both wound up at the same after-party.

"I saw V and wanted to introduce myself. She was on the sofa with her friends and family," he recalled. "I told her, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ and then she started speaking with me in Italian. We had a little talk, and I asked if she wanted a drink."

"I went to the bar to get something, and her sister Lyn came to me and said, ‘Do you mind if we start a WhatsApp conversation? I think my sister likes you,'" he shared.

The pair actually had an unofficial wedding in September after getting engaged in January.

"We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork — because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months," she explained. "So we decided to have a second wedding."

