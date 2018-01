Venus has been in Melbourne competing in the Australia Open. But fans noticed she was wearing something very strange during the match.

The tennis player has been sporting a gorgeous diamond ring on THAT finger!

Not only did she wear it to the tournament, but before hand, she was seen relaxing on the beach wearing it too! And two weeks later when she headed home, she was spotted wearing the ring again at the airport.

Is the 37-year-old engaged to her beau Nicholas Hammond?

Unfortunately, a rep for Williams told PEOPLE that she is not engaged. But she did spend most of her time in Australia with the actor.

Serena Williams’ wedding back in November. The couple have been together a while and according to Page Six, he was seen in the family box at the U.S. Open last summer! It was also rumored that he was Venus' date to her sister,’ wedding back in November.