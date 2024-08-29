'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Slams Alexis Bellino's Engagement to Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen
Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino confirmed she was engaged to Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen on August 28, and Vicki Gunvalson — who has been a staunch defender of Beador — has spoken to OK! about her reaction to the news.
Gunvalson plans to share more of her thoughts on her highly successful “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast, but she did have some blunt words to share beforehand.
“Check with me in five years,” Gunvalson said. “This is the same thing I said with Meghan King and Jim Edmonds, and I was five years and one day.”
Gunvalson is referring to an episode of RHOC, which aired during the tenth season. At the time, King and Gunvalson were fighting over the former's then-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. During the argument, Gunvalson brought Edmonds into it, saying, “Jim, talk to me in five years when you’re divorced."
Interestingly, Gunvalson’s prediction turned out to be spot on as King and Edmonds lasted five years. With her reaction to Bellino and Janssen’s engagement news, she has given them the same expiration date.
Bellino shared People’s Instagram post to her own page in late August to confirm the engagement. In it, they noted she got a “very big surprise for her nine-month anniversary” with Janssen — “an engagement ring.”
Gushing "the answer is 100000000% yes,” Bellino revealed she was “on cloud 9” and “looking forward” to her forever with Janssen.
The pair’s relationship has led to a lot of drama on the currently airing Season 18 of RHOC — mostly because Beador is a main cast member and Bellino came back on as a friend this year when she began dating Janssen.
In one of the most dramatic parts of the season to date, Bellino threatened to expose videos Janssen had of Beador the night she was arrested for a DUI. According to cast member Katie Ginella, Bellino claimed these videos allegedly show Beador almost “running over” Janssen’s daughter.
There has also been drama surrounding Janssen suing Beador for $75,000 for a facelift. She claims this is money he gave her, while he claims it’s money she borrowed and owes back." While she tried to settle the ordeal on a recent RHOC episode, Janssen allegedly refused to take a “penny less than $75,000.”
Though it is only the middle of Season 18, the reunion for RHOC has yet to tape — and, based on all of the recent developments, it’s bound to be an explosive one.