Was Vicki Gunvalson Banned From Bravo? Insider Tells All After the 'RHOC' Star Is Not Returning for Season 19
Is the Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson banned from Bravo?
Gunvalson appeared on Vice’s The Dark Side of Reality TV in 2024 and discussed the night her mother died. She was filming for Season 10 of the show and at Shannon Beador’s house while her family kept trying to reach her.
“So, they called production [and my daughter] Briana had been calling, calling, calling, and they kept telling her, ‘Well, she’s filming right now, blah, blah, blah,’” Gunvalson said of the evening. “She’s like, ‘I need to talk to my mom right now.’”
The long-standing reality star claimed she was nervous when production “set up” a room with “lights and cameramen” for her to talk on a landline to her daughter.
“I was really upset that production knew for an hour, and they didn’t tell me,” she added. “They were out of line, and I think they should have taken me aside and said, ‘Your mom has passed. Talk to your daughter off camera.’ If I was a producer, that’s what I would’ve done.”
She went on to note she will “never forgive Bravo” for the “very traumatic” situation and not giving her the time or space to process the news on her own.
Gunvalson addressed the comments on a recent episode of her “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” podcast.
“I did something wrong,” she noted on the comments she gave to Vice. “I shouldn’t have. I kind of hurt myself on that one.”
The More Than A Housewife author explained that Andy Cohen took this to mean she was “done with Bravo” and “done with the network.”
“Bravo took it as I will never forgive them and I don’t want to film again,” she added.
As OK! confirmed, the Season 19 cast has been finalized — and Gunvalson is not a part of it. After her comments on her podcast, rumors began online that she was no longer welcome on the network. “There is absolutely no truth to the fact that Vicki was banned from Bravo,” a source close to production exclusively confirmed to OK!. “And anyone else saying otherwise is completely twisting her words.”
While the “OG of the OC” always brought a dramatic flair to the show, OK! reported there is already intense, pre-production drama brewing between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that’s expected to carry into the season once the cameras start rolling. Additionally, with the return of Gretchen Rossi, fans are in for a good season.