Was Vicki Gunvalson Banned From Bravo? Insider Tells All After the 'RHOC' Star Is Not Returning for Season 19

Gunvalson appeared on Vice’s The Dark Side of Reality TV in 2024 and discussed the night her mother died. She was filming for Season 10 of the show and at Shannon Beador’s house while her family kept trying to reach her.

“So, they called production [and my daughter] Briana had been calling, calling, calling, and they kept telling her, ‘Well, she’s filming right now, blah, blah, blah,’” Gunvalson said of the evening. “She’s like, ‘I need to talk to my mom right now.’”

The long-standing reality star claimed she was nervous when production “set up” a room with “lights and cameramen” for her to talk on a landline to her daughter.