'RHOC' Season 19 Cast: Find Out Who Is Back for More Drama and Who Got the Axe
Ever since Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped in November 2024, fans have been itching to know who will be returning for Season 19.
A production insider exclusively spilled to OK! the “entire cast” has been asked back and will be returning — aside from Alexis Bellino.”
“There were rumblings about Katie Ginella not returning due to pressures her and her family felt during the first season, but she was asked back and ultimately decided to return as well,” they elaborated.
Detailing how the cast “worked so authentically well together,” the source also pointed to the “ratings,” which “spoke for themselves” in what helped Bravo ultimately decide to keep everyone.
“It was one of the best rated season Housewives has had in years,” the insider reiterated. As for when filming will resume, the source shared the cast has “not been given a date to start filming,” but claimed all the women are ready to “be back” for “another blockbuster season.”
While ratings for Housewives shows have been on somewhat of a decline, Season 18 of RHOC had quite the opposite effect. According to Nielsen data — which looks at live plus 35 day multi-platform viewing figures — Season 18 averaged 3.1 million total viewers, 1.6 million of which were in the 18-49 demographic. This was a 5 percent uptick in viewers compared to Season 17, making this the biggest season of RHOC since 2019. A lot of the drama on Season 18 surrounded Bellino and her relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen. From the second the two women interacted, fireworks erupted and the drama continued to play out the entire season. Even though this tension propelled the season forward, Bravo decided not to pursue another year with Bellino.
On December 20, 2024, she confirmed the news on the “Going Rogue” podcast, clarifying she was “not shocked” by the network’s decision. “It was a hard conversation,” Bellino shared at the time. “I guess I wasn’t really prepared [because] I didn’t think contracts were coming out — like, I thought we had more time. ... [So] it was a shock when the call came, but I was never shocked about that information."
Bellino also called not being asked back “a bit of a relief.” She also detailed how she had been let go after Season 8 so she had “been there, done that.”
"I still thought there might be a way they can make it work for everybody to come back,” Bellino added. “But you know, the cards played the way they did."