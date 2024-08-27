Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson Tell Alexis Bellino to 'Go Away' Amid 'RHOC' Return

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino returned to the show this season in a “friend of” role, but it’s clear not everyone is enjoying her back on the hit Bravo series.

Gunvalson and Simpson took to Instagram to air their grievances with Bellino on a photo from an interview Bellino gave that was captioned “RHOCs Alexis Bellino Says She Is ‘Shocked & Appalled’ By Emily Simpson’s Behavior During S18.”

“Go away, Alexis!” Gunvalson shared in response to the post. “You have no place on RHOC other than trying to hurt Shannon. Go back to your job…. Oh that’s right YOU don’t work.”

Simpson did not hold her tongue either, noting “the award for zero self-awareness goes to…” clearly indicating she thinks Bellino is unaware of how she is coming off on the show.