Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson Tell Alexis Bellino to 'Go Away' Amid 'RHOC' Return
Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino returned to the show this season in a “friend of” role, but it’s clear not everyone is enjoying her back on the hit Bravo series.
Aside from the obvious — Shannon Beador — recent comments made by Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson prove they’re not feeling her return either.
Gunvalson and Simpson took to Instagram to air their grievances with Bellino on a photo from an interview Bellino gave that was captioned “RHOCs Alexis Bellino Says She Is ‘Shocked & Appalled’ By Emily Simpson’s Behavior During S18.”
“Go away, Alexis!” Gunvalson shared in response to the post. “You have no place on RHOC other than trying to hurt Shannon. Go back to your job…. Oh that’s right YOU don’t work.”
Simpson did not hold her tongue either, noting “the award for zero self-awareness goes to…” clearly indicating she thinks Bellino is unaware of how she is coming off on the show.
As fans who are watching Season 18 of the franchise know, Bellino is currently dating Beador’s ex, John Janssen.
Bellino has been far from humble about the ordeal, even going as far as to threaten to expose footage Janssen allegedly has of Beador from the night she was arrested and charged with a DUI.
A big topic of conversation on the season has also surrounded Beador's claim Janssen is suing her for $75,000 for money she allegedly borrowed to pay for a facelift.
Beador has held fast to the claims he gave her the money and she also paid for a ton of things during the relationship, so she doesn’t feel this is money she owes him. She also noted her lawyers reached out to try to seek a settlement deal but Janssen wouldn’t take a “penny less than $75,000.”
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bellino talked about Simpson, which is what led to the aforementioned heated comments on Instagram.
"The Emily that I knew before I joined back on the cast is not the Emily that I have seen or worked with or had in my presence on the show as a cast member,” Bellino shared.
She went on to claim she was "surprised" by the behavior Simpson exhibited on the show and noted she felt she would have a lot to answer for at the reunion.
Fans can continue to watch all of the RHOC drama play out every Thursday on Bravo at 9 PM ET.