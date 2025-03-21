or
Vicki Gunvalson Put Drama 'Aside' and Sent Teddi Mellencamp Gifts Amid Her Brain Cancer Battle: 'It Was the Right Thing to Do'

Composite Photo of Teddi Mellencamp and Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @teddimellencamp/instagram;MEGA

Vicki Gunvalson put drama 'aside' and sent Teddi Mellencamp gifts amid her brain cancer battle, stating 'it was the right thing to do.'

By:

March 21 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Vicki Gunvalson opened up about sending Teddi Mellencamp gifts in the wake of her brain cancer battle.

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp was 'shocked' Vicki Gunvalson sent her gifts.

As Bravo fans know, Gunvalson and Mellencamp have been at each other's throats in the past, but that didn’t stop the former from putting her differences aside to show she’s thinking of Mellencamp.

“So, I got a little delivery, which I want to point out,” the RHOBH alum said on the March 20 “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast episode. “The first part of the delivery is this [Housewives] coloring book. … Erika [Jayne] and I looked at it yesterday because she was here when we were going through this package, so at least, they made me feel a little bit better.”

Mellencamp noted all the gifts, which were from Gunvalson, were “very nice things to send."

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson said she is 'rooting for' Teddi Mellencamp to 'overcome' her health crisis.

“I was a little bit shocked when I opened the letter,” she continued. “[It read], ‘Teddi, we hope you know just how protected you are in prayers and positive energy, too. Without tests, we have no testimonials and your testimony will touch the lives of millions. We hope these things come in handy as you absolutely crush this, sending every ounce of our love.’”

She joked she needed to grab her glasses to confirm the card had been signed by Gunvalson. “I thought there was a freaking typo or something,” she stated in jest. “I’m just gonna say this: I am very gracious. Thank you, Vicki. It meant a lot [and] I really appreciate it. I just was shocked.”

Mellencamp shared Gunvalson made it clear in the past she “hates” her “with a burning passion,” which is why the present took her by surprise. She also mentioned she has not received anything from Dorit Kemsley who was one of her “best friends.”

“A lot of people didn’t do nice gestures, so it really meant a lot,” she added. “I can’t wait to see [Vicki] in person and say thank you, and see if the beef has gone out the window. I want to believe that the beef has gone out the window. I just don’t have the most trusting personality, but I do appreciate you guys sending [the gift] and the socks are very cozy.”

MORE ON:
Vicki Gunvalson

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson said she 'feels bad' she and Teddi Mellencamp had issues.

Gunvalson spoke exclusively to OK! to dish on the gifts she and her “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” co-host Christian Snow gave to Mellencamp.

“I sent the gifts to Teddi because it was the right thing to do,” she shared. “I feel bad we had issues. When health comes into play, we put things aside, and it’s truly that simple.” The “OG of the OC” insisted she “didn’t do it for accolades whatsoever.” “Tamra [Judge] and I aren’t in a good place and I would’ve done the same thing if she was going through this,” she added.

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson said she wishes Teddi Mellencamp 'the best.'

Gunvalson concluded by sharing a direct message to Mellencamp: “I do want Teddi to know I wish her the best. I want her to know I am thinking of her and praying for her and am rooting for her to overcome this.”

As OK! reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”

Two of the tumors were removed that day, and others were set to be dealt with via radiation. She ended up remaining in the hospital for 16 days. Since her initial trip to the hospital, more tumors were found.

