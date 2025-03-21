Vicki Gunvalson Put Drama 'Aside' and Sent Teddi Mellencamp Gifts Amid Her Brain Cancer Battle: 'It Was the Right Thing to Do'

“I was a little bit shocked when I opened the letter,” she continued. “[It read], ‘Teddi, we hope you know just how protected you are in prayers and positive energy, too. Without tests, we have no testimonials and your testimony will touch the lives of millions. We hope these things come in handy as you absolutely crush this, sending every ounce of our love.’”

She joked she needed to grab her glasses to confirm the card had been signed by Gunvalson. “I thought there was a freaking typo or something,” she stated in jest. “I’m just gonna say this: I am very gracious. Thank you, Vicki. It meant a lot [and] I really appreciate it. I just was shocked.”

Mellencamp shared Gunvalson made it clear in the past she “hates” her “with a burning passion,” which is why the present took her by surprise. She also mentioned she has not received anything from Dorit Kemsley who was one of her “best friends.”

“A lot of people didn’t do nice gestures, so it really meant a lot,” she added. “I can’t wait to see [Vicki] in person and say thank you, and see if the beef has gone out the window. I want to believe that the beef has gone out the window. I just don’t have the most trusting personality, but I do appreciate you guys sending [the gift] and the socks are very cozy.”