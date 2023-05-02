Victoria Beckham Hilariously Offers Up David Beckham Thirst Trap in His Underwear on 48th Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
David Beckham almost stripped down into his birthday suit on his special day — and Victoria Beckham was luckily there to capture it.
The former Spice Girl, 49, was kind enough to share a cheeky snap of her handsome hunk on his 48th birthday, capturing the former footballer in nothing but a wet pair of Calvin Klein briefs while a smile was plastered on his face as he stood in an outdoor hottub.
Capturing her husband — who also wore a gray beanie — from the side, where his tatted arm and muscles were on fully display, Victoria captioned the Tuesday, May 2, Instagram post: “Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You’re welcome!"
The couple's fans were quick to thank the fashion designer for the content, with one writing: "It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift 🎁," followed by a second who joked: "Thank you Victoria.. from all the women of the world."
To the upset of some online users, David posed with his hands together and down front, covering his manhood. "Don't be shy, show us the front," begged one admirer, as another added: "The content we need and deserve. Now pivot slightly to the right."
Prior to the NSFW content, Victoria posted a wholesome carousel of the happy family-of-six celebrating the former soccer player.
"Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy🙏🏼You are our everything 💕💕💕," Victoria wrote alongside the photos featuring their kids: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.
She also took to her Instagram Story to share more sweet moments with her hubby, the first being of the lovebirds — who have been married for 24 years — salsa dancing in a studio. "You are our everything," she wrote over the video.
Victoria comically posted another of herself cuddling up to David's tatted food, jokingly penning: "I love you this much."
In the midst of the birthday tributes, Victoria took a moment to gush over her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham's stunning appearance at the Met Gala. “The most elegant last night,” she praised over a photo of her son lovingly looking at his wife on the red carpet as he held her close. “We love you.”
Victoria concluded her posts of the day with photos of David enjoying, not one, but two birthday cakes as they closed out the festivities.