Fans Slam Victoria Beckham's Message To Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Her Birthday: 'Sometimes Better Not To Post'
Looks like there's no bad blood between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz after rumors swirled that the two can't stand each other.
On Monday, January 9, the singer, 48, gave a sweet shout-out to her daughter-in-law, who is married to her son Brooklyn Beckham.
"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the Spice Girl captioned a photo of the two enjoying a drink and some food.
Nicola, 28, loved the gesture, writing, "Thank you so much! 💖💖💖."
Others also enjoyed the photo, with one person writing, "Such a cute pic ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while another added, "This is in-law goals 😍😍."
However, some people thought Victoria was being shady with the picture. One person wrote, "So cold have a lovely day 🙄," while another said, "Lol sometimes better not to post…"
A third person added, "Of course she picked that picture of her 🤣," while a fourth quipped, "Very heartful and creative birthday wishes. You really must love her deeply😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌."
As OK! previously reported, the two women have been pitted against each other after the blonde babe didn't wear a dress made by the clothing designer.
In September 2022, Peltz spoke out about the rumors.
“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” she told GRAZIA USA for their September issue. “And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”
Peltz's close friend, Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia, helped design the gorgeous gown. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened," she said.
Since Peltz wore a Valentino Haute Couture, people were confused what happened behind-the-scenes.
“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true. They’re great in-laws,” she shared.