Fans Slam Victoria Beckham's Message To Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Her Birthday: 'Sometimes Better Not To Post'

Looks like there's no bad blood between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz after rumors swirled that the two can't stand each other.

On Monday, January 9, the singer, 48, gave a sweet shout-out to her daughter-in-law, who is married to her son Brooklyn Beckham.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the Spice Girl captioned a photo of the two enjoying a drink and some food.