Victoria Beckham Insists She's a 'Good Mom' and 'Positive Person' as Family Feud With Son Brooklyn and His Wife Nicola Peltz Heats Up
Victoria Beckham insisted family is one of the most important things to her as rumors swirl about son Brooklyn Beckham being estranged from the British brood.
The fashion designer mentioned her loved ones when talking in a recent interview about how she balances work and home life.
Victoria Beckham Says She's a 'Good Mom'
"I'd like to think I'm a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can," the mother-of-four shared when Osa Machabbi asked her, "Who is Victoria Beckham?"
"I work hard," she continued. "I like to think I'm a kind person. I'm very positive. I love a good energy."
"I'm not trying to be perfect, I've never been perfect. I just want to be the best that I can be. I accept my flaws," the Spice Girls alum explained. "I'm just trying to be the best me, so I can be the best mum, the best wife, the best professional."
Victoria noted she does deal with "self-doubt" but doesn't allow herself to get "weighed down by it. "
Inside the Beckham Family Feud
According to a report, Victoria's interview was filmed shortly before husband David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday with a huge bash — which notably wasn't attended by Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
As OK! revealed, the young couple's absence fueled feud rumors, with an insider claiming the tension stems from Nicola.
"This is nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," the source spilled. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."
"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider said. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Why Nicola Peltz Is Reportedly at Odds With Her In-Laws
Another insider revealed the Bates Motel actress has a problem with the alleged "toxic" way her "narcissistic" in-laws treat their son.
The insider claimed David often "verbally berates" Brooklyn, but Victoria tries to sweep it under the rug by showering the pair with affection.
While Nicola and her spouse "have made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama," David and Victoria have declined to meet up "because [Nicola] always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn."
Victoria Beckham Declares Her 'Love' for Brooklyn
On Monday, May 19, the British beauty appeared to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn, as she tagged him in an Instagram Story photo that included all of her children and her own parents.
"We both love you all so much ❤️," she captioned the shot.