Article continues below advertisement
Victoria Beckham Insists She's a 'Good Mom' and 'Positive Person' as Family Feud With Son Brooklyn and His Wife Nicola Peltz Heats Up

Composite photo of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: mega

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, is reportedly not on good terms with the family.

By:

May 21 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham insisted family is one of the most important things to her as rumors swirl about son Brooklyn Beckham being estranged from the British brood.

The fashion designer mentioned her loved ones when talking in a recent interview about how she balances work and home life.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Says She's a 'Good Mom'

victoria beckham good mom feud son brooklyn
Source: @osamachabbi/youtube

Despite family feud rumors, Victoria Beckham believes she's a 'good mom' and wife.

"I'd like to think I'm a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can," the mother-of-four shared when Osa Machabbi asked her, "Who is Victoria Beckham?"

"I work hard," she continued. "I like to think I'm a kind person. I'm very positive. I love a good energy."

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not trying to be perfect, I've never been perfect. I just want to be the best that I can be. I accept my flaws," the Spice Girls alum explained. "I'm just trying to be the best me, so I can be the best mum, the best wife, the best professional."

Victoria noted she does deal with "self-doubt" but doesn't allow herself to get "weighed down by it. "

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Beckham Family Feud

Victoria Beckham

victoria beckham good mom positive person feud son brooklyn nicola peltz
Source: mega;@victoriabeckham/instagram

The tension within the Beckham family is allegedly due to Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

According to a report, Victoria's interview was filmed shortly before husband David Beckham celebrated his 50th birthday with a huge bash — which notably wasn't attended by Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

As OK! revealed, the young couple's absence fueled feud rumors, with an insider claiming the tension stems from Nicola.

"This is nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," the source spilled. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time."

"It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time," the insider said. "They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Nicola Peltz Is Reportedly at Odds With Her In-Laws

victoria beckham good mom positive person feud son brooklyn nicola peltz
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

A source claimed Nicola Peltz doesn't like how her in-laws treat Brooklyn.

Another insider revealed the Bates Motel actress has a problem with the alleged "toxic" way her "narcissistic" in-laws treat their son.

The insider claimed David often "verbally berates" Brooklyn, but Victoria tries to sweep it under the rug by showering the pair with affection.

While Nicola and her spouse "have made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama," David and Victoria have declined to meet up "because [Nicola] always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn."

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Declares Her 'Love' for Brooklyn

victoria beckham good mom positive person feud son brooklyn nicola peltz
Source: @victoriabeckham/instagram

The Spice Girls singer gave a shout-out to Brooklyn on Instagram recently.

On Monday, May 19, the British beauty appeared to extend an olive branch to Brooklyn, as she tagged him in an Instagram Story photo that included all of her children and her own parents.

"We both love you all so much ❤️," she captioned the shot.

