Victoria Beckham Shamed for Letting Her Daughter Harper, 12, Wear a Slip Dress: 'It's Not Right'
Victoria Beckham is under fire for allowing her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, wear a slip dress to her birthday festivities in London over the weekend.
The English fashion designer, 49, and her husband, David Beckham, 48, brought their youngest child to the Prada Caffé inside of Harrods department store on Saturday, July 8, where she celebrated her special day alongside her parents and brothers Romeo, 20, and Cruz Beckham, 18.
The entire family — aside from David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, 24 — sported smiles and dressed to impress for the luxe meal, however, social media users were completely displeased with how the parents-of-four allowed Harper to leave the house.
Harper donned a stunning floor-length lavender slip dress, complete with a lace trim around the neckline. She accessorized the ensemble with a purple purse, gold necklace, white Nike socks and sneakers, while wearing her hair down in a pin-straight style.
Meanwhile, Victoria opted for a flattering black dress, which she accented with a brown belt, and David sported a black long-sleeved shirt. Romeo stepped out in a white T-shirt and yellow sunglasses, and Cruz struck a serious pose in a purple collared button-up top and a pair of red shades.
"Harper Seven is 12!! (almost). Prada party for Harper Seven💕 CHIC!!"" Victoria captioned the picture, which was quickly flooded with comments criticizing her daughter's outfit choice.
"Why is your pre teen dressed in bed wear — weird," one hater wrote, as another added, "she is a child in lingerie. It’s not right 😢."
"Can't imagine letting a [12-year-old] wear a slip. That is not age appropriate as everyone is saying. People have lost the ability to actually say what they're really thinking, in case it offends the poster," a third person stated.
Victoria didn't let the critics bother her or the Spice Girls star's precious family, as she stayed mum on the wardrobe debate and uploaded a sweet video on Harper's actual birthday, Monday, July 10.
"Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything xxxxxx," Victoria captioned the clip, before uploading more photos in a follow-up post that stated: "Happy Birthday Harper Seven💕 The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you.You are our everything 💕💕💕💕 We love you so much."