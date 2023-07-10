Victoria Beckham Shamed for Letting Her Daughter Harper, 12, Wear a Slip Dress: 'It's Not Right'

Victoria Beckham is under fire for allowing her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, wear a slip dress to her birthday festivities in London over the weekend.

The English fashion designer, 49, and her husband, David Beckham, 48, brought their youngest child to the Prada Caffé inside of Harrods department store on Saturday, July 8, where she celebrated her special day alongside her parents and brothers Romeo, 20, and Cruz Beckham, 18.