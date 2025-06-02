Beckham Bombshell: Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Hire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Lawyer Amid Bitter Family Feud, Source Claims

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly seeking advice from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on how to better manage their reputation.

According to a new report, Brooklyn and Nicola hired the estranged royals' lawyer Jenny Afia in hopes of cleaning up their public image amid a rumored intense feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Afia has represented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as one of her many high-profile clients. The legal move supposedly caused "much amusement" among the British elite considering there is speculation about a fallout between the Beckhams and Meghan and Harry.