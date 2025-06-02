Beckham Bombshell: Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Hire Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Lawyer Amid Bitter Family Feud, Source Claims
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly seeking advice from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on how to better manage their reputation.
According to a new report, Brooklyn and Nicola hired the estranged royals' lawyer Jenny Afia in hopes of cleaning up their public image amid a rumored intense feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham.
Afia has represented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as one of her many high-profile clients. The legal move supposedly caused "much amusement" among the British elite considering there is speculation about a fallout between the Beckhams and Meghan and Harry.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hire Royal Lawyer
"You couldn’t really make it up, first Brooklyn and Nicola cozy up together and realize they have quite a lot in common, and then all of a sudden they have enlisted the help of the Sussexes’ long-serving lawyer," a source spilled about the matter.
The insider continued: "Nicola and Brooklyn are getting fed up of stories running they don’t like. Nicola likes to control everything, and they have taken this rather drastic action."
Brooklyn Beckham 'Knows' His Parents Are Furious With Harry and Meghan
Hiring the Sussex's lawyer seemed to be a low punch from Brooklyn, who is apparently more than aware about where his parents stand with the former Suits actress and her husband.
"For the Beckhams, the irony isn’t lost," the confidant confessed. "They fell out with Meghan and Harry after they accused them of leaking stories — they were furious and Brooklyn knows that. The two couples are very close indeed."
Is Brooklyn Beckham Befriending His Dad's Enemy?
The legal recommendation on Meghan and Harry's behalf could have occurred when the estranged royals reportedly hosted Brooklyn and Nicola at a dinner party in in Montecito, Calif., last month.
"While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives," a source dished in May. "Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."
Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle 'Not on Speaking Terms'
Tensions between the Sussex's and Beckhams came to light in November 2024, when it was revealed that Meghan and Victoria were allegedly "no longer on speaking terms."
The couples were close friends at one point, as David and his wife notably attended Prince Harry's royal wedding to the American star at Windsor Castle in 2018.
Inside Beckham Family Feud
Brooklyn is also reportedly not on good terms with his family at the moment due to his younger brother Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull.
Kim and Brooklyn allegedly had a fling at one point, though the rift is said to not have anything to do with jealousy and more so a questioning of her intentions.