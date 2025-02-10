Victoria Justice Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Enjoying Dreamy Getaway to Mexico: See the Hot Photos

The brunette babe’s tropical escape comes after she opened up about wanting a more balanced life after growing up in the spotlight. The actress got her start at just 10 years old, making her debut on Gilmore Girls before transitioning into music with her 2013 single, "Gold."

"I definitely took a break from music. I had a deal that just wasn't working out anymore ... for a lot of reasons. And so, I asked to be out of that deal," she told People in a recent interview.

She added, "I think I'd been so busy also for so much of my younger life, that it was kind of nice after all of that was kind of over to take some time to just focus more on what it is I want to do, slow down in certain ways and just kind of be more selective about what I want to do and when I want to do it."