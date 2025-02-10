Victoria Justice Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Enjoying Dreamy Getaway to Mexico: See the Hot Photos
Victoria Justice is living it up in paradise!
The 31-year-old actress gave fans a glimpse of her dreamy getaway to Mexico, sharing a series of stunning snaps on Instagram. In one shot, she flaunted her toned figure in an abstract print G-string bikini and a wide-brim sun hat while casually sipping champagne in the pool.
“very grateful for this little reset & this little life 🙏🏼✨🌅,” she captioned the post.
Switching things up, Justice went for a sporty vibe, rocking a matching ash-blue workout set paired with a white belt bag and sneakers. She completed the laid-back look with a beige cardigan, a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses while posing on a cliff with the breathtaking ocean behind her.
The Victorious alum kept the fashion moments coming, later slipping into a sleek three-piece gray lounge set featuring a sports bra, leggings and a cozy cardigan. The look showed off her sculpted abs and curvy hips as she snapped a mirror selfie inside her hotel room.
She wasn’t just serving looks — Justice also made time for some wellness. In the next slide, she shared a glimpse of her outdoor yoga session, reposting the moment on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Yoga with a view.”
However, the real showstopper was her sultry black mini dress made from faux leather, complete with bold cutouts and gold chain detailing across the bust. She leveled up the outfit with a matching leather jacket, long gold tassel earrings and a chic black clutch.
And she didn’t stop there as the “Treat Myself” singer kept the heat going in a sheer black corset top with a sweetheart neckline, paired with light blue flared pants. She accessorized with an animal-print belt and simple gold hoop earrings, keeping the vibe effortlessly cool.
To wrap up her slideshow, she shared a dazzling fireworks display, perfectly capturing the magic of her trip.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her vacation content.
“you’re back🥹 and glowing like always 🫧,” one follower gushed.
“it’s amazing how time only values you! more and more beautiful Vic!!” another wrote.
“your birthday’s in only 10 days, ready to be 32 hahah?❤️” a third fan teased.
“Now I'm not saying she's perfect... Nah I'm kidding that's exactly what I'm saying,” another joked.
The brunette babe’s tropical escape comes after she opened up about wanting a more balanced life after growing up in the spotlight. The actress got her start at just 10 years old, making her debut on Gilmore Girls before transitioning into music with her 2013 single, "Gold."
"I definitely took a break from music. I had a deal that just wasn't working out anymore ... for a lot of reasons. And so, I asked to be out of that deal," she told People in a recent interview.
She added, "I think I'd been so busy also for so much of my younger life, that it was kind of nice after all of that was kind of over to take some time to just focus more on what it is I want to do, slow down in certain ways and just kind of be more selective about what I want to do and when I want to do it."
Meanwhile, Nickelodeon is working on a spinoff of Victorious, the beloved musical series that ran from 2010 to 2013 with Justice as lead character Tori Vega. According to People, the new show will follow Daniella Monet’s character, Trina Vega, as she returns to Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school — this time as a teacher.
The original Victorious cast included Justice, Ariana Grande, Elizabeth "Liz" Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia and Matt Bennett. The show was a major hit in the 2010s, earning four Emmy nominations and even landing a Billboard Hot 100 song with "Freak the Freak Out." It later spawned the spinoff Sam & Cat, starring Grande and iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy.
Justice revealed that she and her former costars still keep in touch.
"[We] have a group chat that we'll pop in on sometimes and chat about stuff," she said.
"That's always fun when that goes off, and gets really active, and we're all chiming in. It’s like old times, which is really cute. But yeah, they're all great. We're all due for a reunion, for sure."