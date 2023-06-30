Victoria Justice Reveals Why She Isn't in 'Zoey 102' Movie, Actress 'Open' to Reprising Her Role in the Future

Victoria Justice, Jamie Lynn Spears and Erin Sanders were just some original cast members of Zoey 101 to reunite in late June at a party celebrating the new Zoey 102 movie.

The new flick, which comes out on July 27, focuses on Zoey Brooks (Spears) as she reunites with the old PCA gang for Quinn Pensky (Sanders) and Logan Reese's (Matthew Underwood) wedding. Though Justice was there to show her support, she's "unfortunately" not in the upcoming movie.

"I would have loved to be there, but there were scheduling conflicts. I was signed on to do a movie, and the dates conflicted. It was a whole thing. I love that cast so much and being on Zoey 101 was the start of my career in a lot of ways," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of the new, sweeter Moscato from Yellow Tail. "Zoey 101 will always have a special place in my heart, and Lola will always have a special place in my heart! I'm wishing everyone the best. I am excited to cheer them on, and I am excited to see the movie."