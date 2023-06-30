Victoria Justice Reveals Why She Isn't in 'Zoey 102' Movie, Actress 'Open' to Reprising Her Role in the Future
Victoria Justice, Jamie Lynn Spears and Erin Sanders were just some original cast members of Zoey 101 to reunite in late June at a party celebrating the new Zoey 102 movie.
The new flick, which comes out on July 27, focuses on Zoey Brooks (Spears) as she reunites with the old PCA gang for Quinn Pensky (Sanders) and Logan Reese's (Matthew Underwood) wedding. Though Justice was there to show her support, she's "unfortunately" not in the upcoming movie.
"I would have loved to be there, but there were scheduling conflicts. I was signed on to do a movie, and the dates conflicted. It was a whole thing. I love that cast so much and being on Zoey 101 was the start of my career in a lot of ways," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of the new, sweeter Moscato from Yellow Tail. "Zoey 101 will always have a special place in my heart, and Lola will always have a special place in my heart! I'm wishing everyone the best. I am excited to cheer them on, and I am excited to see the movie."
"It was so great to see Jamie Lynn and Erin the other night. I wish the entire cast was there at this little cocktail party they had, but I was happy to be there and support them," the singer gushes. "Hopefully we'll have a full cast reunion soon, but I think the movie is going to be epic and such a fun summer watch."
The series ended in 2008, but 15 years later, fans are longing for a reunion now more than ever. "It's so wild!" the brunette beauty exclaims of the show staying relevant after all this time. "It's amazing. Nostalgia is such a thing right now, and it brings back so many great memories for people. They have such an emotional connection to these shows. I grew up watching shows like Lizzie McGuire, The Amanda Show and That's So Raven, so when I heard there was going to be a Lizzie McGuire reboot, I was freaking out. I get why people feel this way, and it's wonderful."
"I still have people that come up to me all the time and tell me they love Victorious or Zoey 101. There are now young kids starting to watch the shows, too. It's affected a lot of people's lives. I'm really proud of the shows," she adds.
As for whether or not the A Perfect Pairing lead will reprise her role as Lola Martinez one day, she says, "I am always open! You never know. There's nothing in the works right now, but I would never say never to anything."
Justice also isn't opposed to reprising Tori Vega on Victorious either. "We're all kind of on our own individual paths and doing or own thing, but I love that show," she states. "I love playing Tori, and I love the music on that show. There's nothing currently in the works, but you never know!"
Justice stays in touch with Victorious and Zoey 101 costars via group chats. "It's always fun to check in with everyone. It's nice to support one another. We're all rooting each other on," she says. "Those were great times in my life. I look back at those years really fondly."
Meanwhile, the "Gold" songstress is gearing up for a fun summer — especially now that Yellow Tail's sweeter Moscato is on the market, finally doing Moscato “justice.”
"I love a good pun. The fact that Yellow Tail was down to make this the slogan, it made me so happy. I've been a fan of the brand for a while, and I feel like they're so affordable and the quality is so great. I've always been a Moscato fan for as long as I've been drinking wine," she shares of the partnership. "It's refreshing, it's sweet. Their Moscato is incredible. It's so flavorful that bursts with passionfruit and sweet melon flavors. It's the perfect summer drink."
"I love having my girls over. I'll make a nice charcuterie board, and we'll hang out and sip on Moscato and chill out. I'm happy to be partnering with them because I really do love it!" she adds.
Ever since Justice's makeup artist introduced her to Moscato, she's been hooked. "I like things to taste good, and this has such a refreshing taste. I love it!" she says.
[yellow tail]’s Moscato is available on Drizly and Instacart and your local retailers.