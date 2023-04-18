Victoria Justice Squashes Longtime Rumor She's 'Jealous' Of Former Costar Ariana Grande: 'This Is So Stupid'
Victoria Justice is attempting to lay one of Hollywood's decade-long rumors to rest once and for all.
During a recent sit-down interview at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, the Nickelodeon alum revealed the truth behind an ongoing "narrative that was created of" her and Ariana Grande "not being friends."
Ever since Victorious aired from 2010-2013, incessant rumors have swirled that Justice, who played Tori Vega in the hit series, was "jealous" of her costar Grande, who played Cat Valentine, and the award-winning music career that stemmed from Grande's childhood stardom.
"I don't even want to talk about this anymore, but Ariana texted me and we were both like, 'This is so stupid,'" Justice explained of the seemingly never-ending feud, which she addressed in the interview published on Monday, April 17.
"I feel like it’s this constant story of the media and people wanting to put people against each other and it’s just so not even relevant right now," the A Perfect Pairing actress, 30, expressed, as she reiterated how "dumb" the rumors were and confessed her disbelief that the apparently false tiff was still being talked about "like 10 years later."
"This is so stupid," she concluded on the matter.
Justice dishing her opinion on the resurfaced topic comes more than two years after she initially addressed the matter in March 2021 during a guest appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.
"I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now," Justice reassured at the time the episode aired. "We text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good."
"All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," the Zoey 101 alum declared, while revealing a similar stance to the one she discussed over the weekend, stating: " A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like, fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."
"It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other. But I think at the end of the day, it's all about us, like, supporting each other and building each other up," she confirmed before shouting out the support of her fans.
E! News interviewed Justice at Coachella regarding her and Grande's rumored tension.