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Victoria Justice Sizzles in Skimpy Bikini During Lavish Hawaii Trip: Photos

victoria justice enjoys lavish hawaii trip
Source: MEGA; @victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice stunned fans with gorgeous photos from her Hawaii vacation.

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June 4 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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Victoria Justice is soaking up every moment of paradise.

The actress and singer recently gave fans a glimpse inside her tropical escape to Hawaii, sharing a collection of stunning vacation photos that showcased everything from beachside relaxation to stylish nights out. Throughout the trip, Justice appeared carefree and radiant as she enjoyed the island sunshine and breathtaking scenery.

One standout photo featured the Victorious alum posing with a frozen tropical drink while enjoying the warm Hawaiian weather. Justice wore a pink halter bikini top with floral details and completed the beach-ready look with a flower tucked behind her ear and vibrant turquoise nails.

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image of The actress showcased her beach style in a pink floral bikini top while enjoying tropical drinks and ocean views.
Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram

The actress showcased her beach style in a pink floral bikini top while enjoying tropical drinks and ocean views.

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The colorful snapshot perfectly captured the laid-back atmosphere of her island retreat.

Another image showed the actress getting ready for an evening out. In the mirror selfie, Justice modeled a sheer brown top paired with jeans and layered jewelry, proving her effortless style extends far beyond the beach.

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Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram
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Fans Can't Get Enough of Her Hawaii Photos

image of Victoria Justice shared a collection of vacation photos from her relaxing getaway in Hawaii.
Source: @victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice shared a collection of vacation photos from her relaxing getaway in Hawaii.

It didn't take long for followers to fill the comments section with praise after Justice posted the vacation snapshots.

“yep you are a GODDESS😍,” one wrote.

Another added, “So beautiful, Vic 😍.”

“You are a glowing like a goddess ✨️ which you are 💗,” a third chimed in.

“literally glowing from head to toe 😍,” a fourth gushed.

The compliments continued pouring in as fans admired both her vacation style and her radiant appearance.

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Where Victoria Feels Most Confident

image of Victoria Justice recently revealed that creating music in the studio is where she feels the most 'confident' and free.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Justice recently revealed that creating music in the studio is where she feels the most 'confident' and free.

The tropical getaway comes just weeks after Justice opened up about one of the places where she feels most comfortable and fulfilled.

While introducing NAKED Perfume in an interview with Us Weekly, the actress reflected on her passion for music and creativity.

“I feel confident when I’m in the studio and I’ve written a song that I love and I’m on the mic and I get to just sing these words,” Justice shared. “It feels like it’s where my soul feels the most free.”

NAKED is a community-driven experience focused on scent, music, self-expression and direct fan connection.

Although she found fame at a young age through Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 and Victorious, Justice admitted that confidence remains something she continues to work on.

Away from Hollywood, she said her self-assurance has grown and changed over the years.

“I think, like anyone, I have days where I don’t feel as confident and days where I am feeling myself a little bit more,” she explained. “You know, it fluctuates. But I think one of the things that makes me feel the most confident is when I know that I’m taking care of myself.”

Whether she's exercising, meditating or simply making time for self-care, Justice said maintaining balance has become a major priority.

She explained that she works hard to manage stress healthily and is increasingly mindful about the products and ingredients she uses.

Victoria Justice Opens Up About Her Health Journey

image of The star also reflected on living with Hashimoto’s disease and how the diagnosis encouraged her to prioritize her health.
Source: MEGA

The star also reflected on living with Hashimoto’s disease and how the diagnosis encouraged her to prioritize her health.

Justice has also become more intentional about her wellness after receiving an unexpected diagnosis years ago.

In October 2015, she revealed to Health magazine that she had been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

Looking back, she recalled noticing changes before learning what was causing them.

“When I was 20, I just started experiencing a lot of anxiety, and I just knew that I felt off, and I didn’t really know exactly why,” she explained. “That’s when I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s.”

Despite the challenges, Justice said the experience ultimately helped her take a more active role in caring for herself.

While the diagnosis initially came as a surprise, she said it has been “empowering to really take control of my health and to monitor it.”

“I feel like I’m in a good place right now,” she continued. “Being really conscious and mindful of the products that I use, the things that I put on my skin, that I put on my body, has become vitally important for me.”

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