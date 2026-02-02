Tom Brady Goes Viral for Posting 'Like a Teenage Girl' to Get 'Attention' in Cuddly Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Brady had social media buzzing after sharing a pair of cozy selfies that quickly sparked mixed reactions online. The retired NFL quarterback posted the snaps to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 26. In the first photo, Brady lounged on the couch in a gray hoodie, resting his hand on his forehead as he stared calmly into the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Tom Brady shared cozy selfies on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“So this is what you do on a Sunday,” he wrote over the image, adding laughing and thinking emojis along with a tag for the NFL on FOX account.

Article continues below advertisement

He’s posting like a girl who has a crush pic.twitter.com/ANj4JxpiID — kelli (@LagunaBiotchIG) February 1, 2026 Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

A few hours later, Brady followed up with another snug selfie. This time, he was curled up in bed, pulling his hoodie close to his face as he leaned into the laid-back vibe. “OK, major move… From the couch back to bed… This is what Sunday is all about,” he captioned the shot, finishing it off with playful tongue-out emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the posts appeared harmless, fans wasted no time reacting across social media. “He’s posting like a girl who has a crush,” one person commented. Another joked, “even tom brady is not immune to posting like a teenage girl to get his sneaky links attention.” “let a sensitive young man find love,” a third sarcastically wrote. “Wait he’s so babygirl,” another fan added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tombrady/Instagram Fans joked about the former NFL player's posting style.

Article continues below advertisement

The viral moment comes as Brady has been candid about how difficult his personal life became toward the end of his football career. In a recent interview with MLFootball, the 48-year-old admitted that his final NFL season was emotionally difficult due to issues happening off the field. “My last season was tough,” he shared. “I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue. And it was a challenge, and it was very … it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brady did not directly mention his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, though many assumed he was referring to their split. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, and Brady officially retired from football in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tom Brady has been open about how his final season was difficult for him and his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his struggles, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he tried his best during the final season. “I felt like I owed to my teammates and coaches to give them everything I had," Brady explained. "I wish it could have been a little bit better at the end. But it was just a unique situation and a unique year for me.” “I had 23 years of [football], so I didn’t think I was missing anything, retiring. I felt like I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s games,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Brady and Bündchen share two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. He also shares son Jack, 18, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen, 45, welcomed a son with husband Joaquim Valente in February 2025. While Brady is reportedly single, he was recently linked to influencer Alix Earle after the two were spotted together at a cozy New Year’s Eve party. Dating rumors took off after a viral clip showed Earle placing a hand on Brady’s back as they spoke closely.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former athlete has been linked to Alix Earle.