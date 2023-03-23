Tom Brady Hints At 'Betrayal Of False Friends' After Ex Gisele Bündchen's Juicy Interview
While Tom Brady hasn't directly reacted to his ex-wife's new juicy interview, his recent cryptic post seemed to say it all.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who announced his and Gisele Bündchen's decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage in October 2022 — appeared to hint that people he once deemed to be friends may have taken sides in his split with the supermodel.
Starting his Thursday by calling people out, Brady shared a cryptic message about enduring the "betrayal of false friends" hours after his ex-wife's tell-all Vanity Fair cover story released.
"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends," the quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on his Instagram Story began on March 23.
The quote then described success as finding the "best in others" and "leaving the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition…"
The NFL icon added three heart emojis over the post.
While the timing of his post may have been a mere coincidence, it just so happened to have come after the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared her side of the story in their divorce, in which she addressed rumors that she gave her ex-husband and ultimatum to retire.
"It’s not so black and white," Bündchen told the publication. Calling the rumors "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Bündchen continued, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me."
The mother-of-two added that she wants Brady to "achieve and to conquer," saying: "I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
She also clarified that Brady's career — including his decision to un-retire last year — wasn't the only factor in the demise of their marriage. Their 2022 split was "much bigger" than just football, Bündchen clarified.