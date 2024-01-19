'The View' Host Sara Haines Rips Madonna Apart for Being 2 Hours Late to Her Concert: 'You're Flipping Off Your Fans'
The View hosts took a dig at Madonna after it was revealed that two New York City fans sued the pop star for being two hours late to her concert.
While the co-hosts had varied opinions on the subject, Sara Haines went in on the “Material Girl” singer for being extremely tardy for the December 13, 2023, show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center arena.
"Insert any person's name who are two hours late. It's disrespectful," she began her rant. "You're literally flipping off your fans who paid to come and watch you. You can be a diva. You should not act like a diva. To me, Madonna is not there."
Haines compared the ‘80s icon to other industry titans, saying, "Beyoncé? Always on time. Taylor Swift, Pink, that's called respectful. It's how you're raised. You respect someone's time the way you expect them to respect yours. You showed up here. They paid hundreds of dollars."
Co-host Joy Behar agreed with Haines' assessment, noting, "I personally wouldn't wait two hours to get a hot oil massage from George Clooney, much less a concert by anybody.”
However, panelist and legal expert Sunny Hostin said she was "not bothered" by Madonna's actions.
"I don't think she should be sued," she stated. "This is baked into Madonna. She's an icon. She's always late. When you go to a Madonna concert, you know you have to eat before, you have to get lit before, and you're going to wait about two hours and listen to a DJ."
Despite defending the 65-year-old, she shared the same sentiments Haines had in regards to other artists, adding, "John Legend's on time. J.Lo's on time. Beyoncé's on time."
Even Alyssa Farah Griffin backed up the former Today commentator, spilling. "I love Madonna — best live show I've ever been to. I actually don't like this."
Griffin recalled how a friend who attended Madonna’s concert had to leave early because she was cutting it too close to the end of her hired childcare worker's shift.
"She saw 20 minutes of the set and had to leave. It's just disrespectful to an audience that loves you and spent a lot of money to be there," the conservative talk show personality stated.
As OK! previously reported, the attendees are suing Madonna for "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices."
The duo, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, are bringing legal action upon the mom-of-six and Live Nation for unspecified damages after she began one of her NYC concerts at 10:30 p.m. despite a scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m.
Since the performance didn't end until after 1 a.m., they were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs."
They also claimed the time interfered with their ability to "get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."