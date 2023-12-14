OK Magazine
Madonna's Boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, Joins Singer, 65, Onstage After She's 3 Hours Late to Her Show

Dec. 14 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

The crowd loved Josh Popper!

On Wednesday, December 13, Madonna, 65, brought out her boyfriend, 30, during the opening show for the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour.

Source: @xoxoGossip_Bo/X

The boxing coach stepped out onstage alongside his girlfriend of 10 months as 14,000 fans cheered him on.

While at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Popper served as a judge during a performance of his lady's 1990 classic hit “Vogue.”

The lovebirds, who were first romantically linked in February, sat side by side as Madonna’s dancers showed off their best moves for the duo. The pair were seen fanning the performers with score cards, as they grooved along to the music. The couple even shared a kiss for the arena full of supporters.

During the entertaining number, Madonna stepped out in a shiny silver fitted costume, while Popper was dressed in a black Diplomats Decide graphic T-shirt and jeans.

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna began the U.S. leg of her Celebration Tour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

As OK! previously reported, although Madonna and Popper put on a fun show for the audience, attendees were angry with the “Material Girl” singer after she started the concert three hours late.

Following the concert, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the star for her tardiness.

josh popper
Source: @_joshpopper/Instagram

Josh Popper and Madonna made their first Instagram appearance in February.

“I don’t give a f--- if you’re Madonna. If you’re 3 hours late, you’re just f------ rude,” one person penned, while a second exclaimed, “2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW.”

A third user dissed the mother-of-six by comparing her to other music industry icons, saying, “Madonna started her show 2.5 hours late last night? Will not be spending money to see her no ma’am that s--- pisses me off. Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist, but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time.”

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna recently had to postpone her Celebration Tour due to health woes.

“Awake for work at 6 a.m. after Madonna not ending her show till 2 a.m.,” a fourth complained, as a fifth wrote, “If you have fans purchasing tickets to see you at a certain time that's stated on the ticket, then you get your a-- out on that stage at the time! F--- this diva s---. You should be passed that stage of your life. You're a grown woman. DISRESPECTFUL."

Other supporters backed up their favorite blonde beauty, claiming people should have known Madonna is not punctual.

Source: OK!

“Apparently last night the New York City area just found out Madonna is chronically late to stage lol,” one user said, while a second added, “Get over yourself. It’s Madonna. She shows up late. Always has.”

