'I Want a Refund Now': Madonna Fans Are Livid After Pop Star Kicks Off U.S. Tour 3 Hours Late
Madonna's fans were less than thrilled with the artist, as she did not start her performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13 — a whopping three hours later than the official start time.
Following the kickoff of her U.S. leg of the Celebration Tour, angry fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about the star’s tardiness.
“I don’t give a f--- if you’re Madonna. If you’re 3 hours late, you’re just f------ rude,” one user penned with frustration, while another added, “2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW.”
“Madonna started her show 2.5 hours late last night? Will not be spending money to see her no ma’am that s--- pisses me off. Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist, but she respects her fans time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time,” a third person wrote, comparing the 65-year-old to other music industry heavyweights.
“Awake for work at 6 a.m. after Madonna not ending her show till 2 a.m.,” a fourth vented, as a fifth added, “If you have fans purchasing tickets to see you at a certain time that's stated on the ticket, then you get your a-- out on that stage at the time! F--- this diva s---. You should be passed that stage of your life. You're a grown woman. DISRESPECTFUL."
Despite the delayed start, another supporter deemed Madonna’s performance worth the wait, saying, “Madonna showed UP at Barclays tonight. Late as f--- but she did the thing.”
Other people suggested the fans should have known the mother-of-six wouldn’t be on time, as she is historically late.
“Apparently last night the New York City area just found out Madonna is chronically late to stage lol,” one user noted, while another said, “Get over yourself. It’s Madonna. She shows up late. Always has.”
As OK! previously reported, while Madonna can be as tardy as she wants, she did not give the same grace to her dancers, according to Carrie Ann Inaba.
While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, on October 23, the Dancing With the Stars judge discussed working with one of the world’s most popular performers.
"There was like Michael [Jackson], Prince, and Madonna at the time. Right? I got on Madonna's tour, and I was like, 'That's all I need,'" the 55-year-old stated.
However, it was not all fun and games for Inaba, as she revealed Madonna "was very strict."
"She gave us this one rule, which I'm so grateful she did," she recalled. "It was, for every minute you're late, you have to pay her $100 out of your paycheck."