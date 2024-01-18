Madonna Fans Sue Singer for Starting Her NYC Concerts 2 Hours Late
Madonna is under fire — by her own fans!
As OK! reported, the superstar kicked off a few of her Celebration Tour concerts hours late, and now, two of the attendees are suing the singer for "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices."
The concertgoers, named Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, are suing the mom-of-six and Live Nation for unspecified damages after she began one of her NYC concerts at 10:30 p.m. despite a scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m.
Since the performance didn't end until after 1 a.m., the men were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs."
In addition, Fellows and Hadden complained the late time interfered with them having to "get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."
While they acknowledged the Grammy winner had a serious health battle last year — which caused her tour to be postponed by a few months — they don't think her illness contributed to the starting time issue.
According to the documents, Madonna has been sued in the past over late start times, something she addressed after a suit in 2019.
"There’s something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late," the music icon declared at one of her Las Vegas concerts that year.
She then shared a video clip of her remark, captioning it, "F. A.C.T.S. 👑."
The star has made several headlines in regards to her current tour, as in addition to the time issue, she accidentally referred to Toronto, Canada, as "Boston."
"Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!?'" she asked after the mistake. "I’m sorry. What kind of f------ up s--- is that?"
"That would be like if you guys were saying, 'Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight,'" she joked. "I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me."
In addition, at one of her shows in Brooklyn, she experienced an awkward technical difficulty, with an attendee exclusively telling OK!, "Her sound went out during 'Don’t Tell Me.'"
"The entire Barclays Center went cold," the eyewitness added. "She sang to silence."
Nonetheless, the crooner is excited to be back on stage after a bacterial infection left her hospitalized in mid 2023.
“The fact that I’m here right now is the f------ miracle," she told fans at one show. “There are some people in this room tonight that were with me in the hospital."
Madonna then gave a special shoutout to someone named Shavawn, recalling, "There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU. She saved my life."
