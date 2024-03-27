Vin Diesel Fights Back: Actor Asks Court to Throw Out Ex-Assistant's Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Denies All Allegations
Vin Diesel, star of the Fast & Furious franchise, is currently entangled in a legal battle after his ex-assistant, Asta Jonasson, filed a bombshell sexual battery lawsuit against him.
However, the Hollywood actor is now asking the court to dismiss the case and demanding Jonasson pay his legal bills.
The lawsuit alleged a distressing incident took place during the filming of Fast 5 in Georgia in 2010, where Jonasson worked as Diesel's assistant. She claimed the Guardian of the Galaxy actor assaulted her in his hotel suite, leading to her subsequent termination by his sister, Samantha Vincent.
Diesel vehemently denies all allegations put forth by Jonasson.
In a motion to the court obtained by RadarOnline.com, he categorically refutes the accusations, asserting that Jonasson's accusations lack factual basis.
During the incident, Jonasson claimed Diesel made unwanted advances, including groping her, kissing her without her consent and pulling up her dress in an attempt to take off her underwear.
She also detailed the actor placing her against a wall, putting her hand on his genitals and removing all of his clothing except for his underwear.
After the incident, Jonasson said Diesel’s sister fired her. She believed it was due to her not complying with the actor’s demands after the incident.
“For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry, which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship,” the lawsuit read.
“Empowered by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and with the protection of the Speak Out Act and recent revival of her claims by AB2777, Ms. Jonasson is unwilling to remain silent any longer and seeks to reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race,” the filing added.
The actor's attorney Bryan Freedman slammed the lawsuit in a statement that read, “Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations.”
In Diesel’s newly filed response, the actor asks for all claims to be dismissed and for his legal bills covered by his accuser.
“Defendant is informed and believes, and based thereon alleges, that the Complaint, and each and every cause of action stated therein, is barred by reason of Plaintiff’s consent,” the motion read.
Jonasson has yet to respond.