Vin Diesel Fights Back: Actor Asks Court to Throw Out Ex-Assistant's Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Denies All Allegations

After the incident, Jonasson said Diesel’s sister fired her. She believed it was due to her not complying with the actor’s demands after the incident.

“For years, Ms. Jonasson remained silent, afraid to speak out against one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, afraid she would be ostracized from the industry, which had a pattern of protecting powerful men and silencing survivors of sexual harassment and assault, and concerned that as a green card holder that speaking out could jeopardize her potential future citizenship,” the lawsuit read.

“Empowered by the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and with the protection of the Speak Out Act and recent revival of her claims by AB2777, Ms. Jonasson is unwilling to remain silent any longer and seeks to reclaim her agency and justice for the suffering she endured at the hands of Vin Diesel and One Race,” the filing added.