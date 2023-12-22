Vin Diesel 'Categorically Denies' Sexual Battery Allegations Made by Ex-Assistant
Vin Diesel has issued a response to his former assistant's shocking allegations of sexual battery.
After The Fast and the Furious star's ex-staffer Asta Jonasson filed a lawsuit on Thursday, December 22, alleging Diesel, 56, attacked her at the St. Regis Hotel in 2010, the actor's attorney issued a response on his behalf.
"Let me be very clear Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety," the Fast X actor's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement.
"This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee," the attorney continued. "There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."
According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jonasson claimed the alleged incident took place after a night of partying. "Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her b——, and kissed her," the legal papers read.
"Ms. Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp while repeatedly saying no. Vin Diesel is physically larger and much stronger than Ms. Jonasson, and abused his position of authority as her employer, and was able to easily overpower Ms. Jonasson," the documents claimed.
"Vin Diesel then escalated his assault, groped her body, dropped to his knees and pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up, groped her legs, and attempted to pull down Ms. Jonasson’s underwear. Terrified for her personal safety, Ms. Jonasson screamed and ran towards the nearby bathroom," the lawsuit alleged.
"Ms. Jonasson was unable to escape and closed her eyes, scared of angering Vin Diesel by rejecting him further and trying to dissociate, wishing the assault would end," the detailed documents noted. "Ms. Jonasson then heard groaning noises from Vin Diesel, and he quickly released Ms. Jonasson and went to the bathroom and turned on the sink. Jonasson was frozen in a state of shock and unable to move. Vin Diesel then walked past Ms. Jonasson and said, 'No one can say s--- about Asta' as he left the room."
The case against Diesel — who has been married to wife Paloma Jiménez since 2007 — was filed under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which lifted its statutes of limitations. "Ms. Jonasson felt helpless, her self-esteem was demolished, and she questioned her own skills and whether a successful career would require her to trade her body for advancement," the suit explained.
Jonasson has sought "punitive and exemplary damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants, and to make an example of and deter Defendants from engaging in such conduct in the future."
Variety onbatined Diesel's response to the lawsuit.