'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Claims 'Obviously Inebriated' Andy Cohen Sexually Harassed Her in 2022
Brandi Glanville accused former boss Andy Cohen of sexually harassing her with an inappropriate video in 2022.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's legal team detailed the alleged incident in a letter sent to NBC, Shed Media and Warner Bros.
The document stated that Cohen "boasted" about his desire to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" about Glanville and allegedly offered for her to watch him do the deed over video call.
"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career," lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos' letter read.
"This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted," the legal document continued. "It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people."
This latest allegation comes as Glanville is dealing with accusations of her own.
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo and other related production companies for for negligence, sexual harassment, s--/gender discrimination and sexual battery following an altercation that allegedly occurred between herself and Glanville while filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco.
"Clearly intoxicated, Glanville walked over to Manzo, spread Manzo’s legs and leaned into Manzo," the lawsuit claimed. "Glanville proceeded to kiss Manzo with a closed mouth. Glanville then kissed Manzo again. Manzo was very uncomfortable. Glanville then proceeded to mount Manzo on the couch holding Manzo down with her body, forcibly squeezed Manzo’s cheeks together and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth, while humping her."
However, Glanville firmly denied the allegations in a statement released last month.
"Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault," her rep said at the time.
"She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed (Media) or Bravo," the statement continued. "This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back."
Page Six reported the contents of the letter.