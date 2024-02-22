'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Claims 'Obviously Inebriated' Andy Cohen Sexually Harassed Her in 2022

However, Glanville firmly denied the allegations in a statement released last month.

"Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault," her rep said at the time.

"She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed (Media) or Bravo," the statement continued. "This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back."