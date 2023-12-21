OK Magazine
Vin Diesel Sued by Ex-Assistant Over Alleged Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit

By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vin Diesel's former assistant is accusing the Guardians of the Galaxy star of committing acts of sexual battery against her while she was working for him on the set of Fast 5.

Asta Jonasson said she was hired by One Race Productions and assigned to accompany Diesel to parties and other events. She was also tasked to help him to avoid photographers.

Vin Diesel was accused of sexual battery.

According to a news outlet, who obtained details of the lawsuit, Jonasson claimed Diesel "forcibly grabbed her, groped her breast and kissed her" while she was in his suite at the St. Regis hotel back in 2010. She struggled to get away from him, but he allegedly would not stop.

She was afraid to "forcibly refuse her superior" for safety, but after Diesel put his hands under her dress to try to take off her underwear, Jonasson said she cried out and ran away down the hallway.

His former assistant Asta Jonasson claimed he attacked her at his suite in 2010.

The assistant insisted the Fast and the Furious actor pushed her up against a wall. She also stated that, at one point, he removed his cargo shorts and was only in his underwear as he grabbed her hand and allegedly made her touch him intimately before leaning against her and touching himself.

"Terrified, Ms. Jonasson closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him," the suit read.

When the act was over, the woman claimed Diesel said, "No one can say s--- about Asta" before leaving the room.

Jonasson said she was fired from her job after the alleged incident.

Several hours after the alleged attack, Jonasson alleged Diesel's sister, Samantha, who was the president of One Race, called her up and fired her.

According to the bombshell legal filing, Jonasson said she believed she was let go from her job because she "resisted" Diesel in his suite. However, she remained silent for years on the reported attack because she was afraid of the actor's pull in Hollywood. She also claimed she hadn't said anything because she was a green card holder and was concerned it could affect her status.

Jonasson was encouraged to take legal action because of California's Speak Out Act.

Jonasson noted she finally felt encouraged to take legal action because of California's Speak Out Act, which waives statutes of limitations for sexual abuse allegations as far back as 2009.

