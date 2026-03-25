Politics Vince Gill Doesn't Have 'Much Respect' for Donald Trump, Was 'Uninspired' After Meeting Him Source: MEGA Country music legend Vince Gill admitted to having no respect for Donald Trump and said he was completely uninspired by him. Lesley Abravanel March 25 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a revealing interview with Rolling Stone's "Nashville Now" podcast, country music legend Vince Gill said he does not have "very much respect" for President Donald Trump. Gill, currently celebrating 50 years in the music industry with a major solo tour, avoided mentioning the president by name when describing his thoughts on him, but stated that he has met Trump twice and found the experience "completely uninspired.” He noted that he "can't fathom treating people that way on any level," referring to behavior the interviewer characterized as "narcissism.”

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Vince Gill Says It Was Hard to Attend 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Event

Source: MEGA Vince Gill said he doesn't have 'respect' for the president.

Despite his personal feelings, Gill, who continues to perform as a member of the Eagles and recently appeared during their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, agreed to perform at the much-lambasted 2025 Kennedy Center Honors solely to honor his longtime friend and award recipient George Strait. He called the decision a "hard yes" because of their decades-long friendship. “Yeah, that was a hard yes,” Gill told Rolling Stone senior music editor and podcast host Joseph Hudak of agreeing to attend the event where Strait received an award.

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'I Did It for George'

Source: MEGA The country star doesn't consider himself a 'political guy.'

“But George has been my friend for 43 years, and I did it for George," he admitted. Gill, who holds 22 Grammy Awards, the most of any solo male country artist, clarified that he is not a "political guy" and considers himself conservative on some issues and liberal on others. He emphasized that he does not want to use his platform to push his opinions on others. “I’m not going to run somebody down, and it’s not my way to do that,” the singer said. “I met the man twice and was completely uninspired, you know? And I just can’t fathom treating people that way on any level.”

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Source: MEGA 'Every issue has pros and cons,' the performer said.

The 68-year-old singer said he doesn’t fit into any particular political mold. “I’m a conservative guy on a lot of issues. I’m a liberal guy on a lot of issues. I don’t think I sit one way,” he said. “You can call me woke. You can call me a bible thumper. You can call me all those things. And I think a lot of them are true. But I don’t think you just have to sit in one lane and only be in that lane. I think every issue has pros and cons,” he added.

Source: MEGA The country star wants people to be 'kind to each other.'