Donald Trump Drools Over New DHS Secretary's Wife, Says She Looks '22 Years Old' in Weird Interaction
March 25 2026, Updated 7:42 a.m. ET
Donald Trump had his attention on more than just politics during the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
On Tuesday, March 24, Trump cracked a joke about Mullin’s wife, Christie Mullin, 47, saying she looked far younger than her age during the White House event.
“I want to thank the family, because without the family, he's not here,” Donald said after Markwayne was sworn in, gesturing toward his wife and children. “And that goes especially for mom, who looks like she's about 22 years old. I see these kids, but she looks very young.”
The comment quickly drew laughs from the room — including Christie herself.
“It’s a great couple,“ Donald said of Markwayne and Christie, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in June. “Congratulations to you both.”
The president then shifted gears and brought former Oklahoma politician’s eldest son, Jim, into the spotlight.
“Did he do a good job? Are you impressed with your father?” Donald asked, before joking, “How about me? Don’t answer, you like your father better.”
As the moment wrapped up, Donald playfully grabbed Jim’s arm and squeezed his bicep, joking with reporters in the room.
“Don’t wrestle him,” he said, noting that Jim — a former wrestler at Oklahoma State University — is “made of steel.”
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The lighthearted moment comes as Donald recently made a major announcement about leadership changes at the Department of Homeland Security.
As OK! previously reported, he confirmed that Kristi Noem is stepping down as DHS secretary. Her departure follows intense scrutiny over controversial immigration enforcement that included multiple shootings by federal agents in Minnesota and allegations of a personal relationship with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.
"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Donald wrote via Truth Social.
The POTUS also praised Kristi for her work, adding, "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"
He didn’t hold back when it came to praising Markwayne, either.
"Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024!" Donald continued. "A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities."
"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he concluded.