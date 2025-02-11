Vince Neil's Girlfriend Survives Fatal Plane Crash, Pilot Killed After Mötley Crüe Singer’s Private Jet Collides at Scottsdale Airport
Vince Neil's girlfriend miraculously survived a deadly plane crash in Arizona.
Rain Hannah (born Rain Andrean), 54, and her friend Ashley were onboard the Mötley Crüe singer's private jet without Neil when it fatally smashed into a parked plane on Monday, February 10. The aircraft's pilot was killed as a result of the collision.
Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson IV, released a statement a few hours after the incident, revealing the crash occurred at 2:39 p.m. local time.
"A Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," the message shared to the Mötley Crüe's Instagram account on Monday evening read.
Robinson continued: "On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation."
"Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," the statement concluded.
After news broke about the terrifying crash, Mötley Crüe's manager, Allen Kovac, confirmed to TMZ that Neil was safe and not a passenger on the jet.
Neil's girlfriend — who reportedly broke five ribs from the impact — and her pal were rushed to the hospital after the tragic event.
The women had dogs aboard the private plan, though the animals were said to have also survived.
After the Mötley Crüe's Instagram account released a statement about the accident, fans flooded the comments section of their post to express their thoughts and prayers.
"Had the biggest heart attack thinking it was Neil but this is worse my condolences to anyone killed in the crash and my prayers go out to anyone affected be it families and loved ones or survivors of it," a fan admitted, as another admirer added: "I hate this for all involved.I’m glad that Rain & her friends aren’t seriously injured."
Neil and his lady have been together romantically for more than a decade, with their relationship dating back to 2011.
The lovebirds keep their partnership relatively private, however, Neil and the makeup artist occasionally show one another off on social media.
Neil and Hannah previously shared a Yorkshire named California "Cali" Wolf, but the dog was devastatingly killed in June 2020.
At the time, Hannah revealed via Instagram that their beloved pooch was "brutally hunted" and fatally attacked by two dogs in their neighborhood.
The couple — who live together on a ranch in Nashville, Tenn. — welcomed three new pups, Thumbelina, Wilhelmina and Madalene, into their family later that same year.