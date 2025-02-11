Vince Neil's Girlfriend Survives Fatal Plane Crash, Pilot Killed After Mötley Crüe Singer’s Private Jet Collides at Scottsdale Airport

Rain Hannah (born Rain Andrean), 54, and her friend Ashley were onboard the Mötley Crüe singer's private jet without Neil when it fatally smashed into a parked plane on Monday, February 10. The aircraft's pilot was killed as a result of the collision.

"A Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," the message shared to the Mötley Crüe's Instagram account on Monday evening read.

Robinson continued: "On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation."

"Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today," the statement concluded.