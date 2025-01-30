Father of Pilot Who Died in the Washington, D.C., Plane Crash Says His Son Was 'Living Life to the Fullest' and Was in a 'Happy Place' Before the Tragic Midair Collision

Later in the interview, Chris asked Timothy what he wanted people to know about who his son was and what people should remember about him.

The father answered: "Well, he was living life to the fullest. He was a very kind man. He helped other people a lot… he was just really happy. He was in a happy place. And he was a Christian, so, that’s the best part of it."

When he was asked about how his son lived a life of faith, Tim said: "When he was a teenager, he raised $5,000 dollars for a well in Africa because he wanted to help other people."