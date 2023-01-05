'A Violent Bully!': Prince William Called Out For Allegedly Attacking Prince Harry In 2019
After Prince Harry claimed Prince William attacked him during a 2019 incident, people are calling out the dad-of-three for his antics.
One person wrote, "Prince William is a bully, he’s going to get that spot light he wanted," while another added, "See! Prince William has always been a bully. Let no one ever forget! #PrinceWilliamIsABully."
A third person added, "Prince William is a violent bully! #Princewilliamisabully."
A fourth person weighed in, writing, "Now we know. The Prince of Wales is an abusive bully. #SparebyPrinceHarry #HarryandMeghan #PrinceWilliam."
As OK! previously reported, the two brothers got into it after meeting aat Nottingham Cottage in 2019.
While there, the 40-year-old called Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive."
“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the book reads. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Though Harry said he wants to reconcile with William and King Charles again, it seems like that may not be an option now that he's aired out all their dirty laundry.
"It seems to me like he’s acknowledging [that] there’s no way back from this. He said he wants his brother back, he wants his father back. … I think that seems a bit rich, to be honest," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said. "Because Meghan and Harry have done everything they could to alienate themselves from their family. I think they’ve really fought quite hard to attack the family."
Sacerdoti also pointed out that William and Charles may feel uncomfortable if they are to be with Harry alone.
"So, should the king or the future king — that is to say Charles or William — have anything to say in private, they’re probably very afraid to because they’re worried that it will just be on Netflix or on Spotify or in a book or told to Gayle King or to Anderson Cooper," the journalist added. "I don’t think that is how you make peace within any family, but one that’s so in the public eye, so much under the public gaze, I don’t think it stands any chance.”