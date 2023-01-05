'A Violent Bully!': Prince William Called Out For Allegedly Attacking Prince Harry In 2019

Though Harry said he wants to reconcile with William and King Charles again, it seems like that may not be an option now that he's aired out all their dirty laundry.

"It seems to me like he’s acknowledging [that] there’s no way back from this. He said he wants his brother back, he wants his father back. … I think that seems a bit rich, to be honest," royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said. "Because Meghan and Harry have done everything they could to alienate themselves from their family. I think they’ve really fought quite hard to attack the family."