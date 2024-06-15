Donald Trump Hurled 'F-Bombs' at Dr. Anthony Fauci Before Claiming He Would Win the Election 'by a Landslide' in Final Conversation
Dr. Anthony Fauci is exposing the way former President Donald Trump spoke to him while he worked under his administration.
In his new book, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service — which will be released next week — the medical expert recalled the final conversation he had with the 78-year-old before he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
According to Fauci, the discussion, which “turned out to be my last conversation with President Trump,” was filled with F-bombs.
At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, Fauci received a call at home from Trump at Air Force One.
“Tony,” Fauci recalled the Republican saying, “I really like you, and you know that, but what the f--- are you doing? You really need to be positive. You constantly drop bombs on me.”
Trump was referring to how Fauci told The Washington Post that the U.S. was still “in for a whole lot of hurt,” just two days before the 2020 election. The COVID case count was 9 million, with 230,000 dead.
"Everybody wants me to fire you," Trump told the doctor. "But I am not going to fire you, you have too illustrious of a career, but you have to be positive. The country cannot stay locked down."
"You have to give them hope… I like you, but so many people — not only in the White House but throughout the country — hate you because of what you are doing," the father-of-five reportedly added.
The convicted felon then declared, “I am going to win this election by a f------ landslide. Just wait and see. I always did things my way. And I always win, no matter what all these other f------ people think. And that f----- Biden. He is so f------ stupid. I am going to kick his f------ a-- in this election.”
The rant apparently went on for 15-minutes before Trump signed off, saying, “Okay, Tony, I will see you in a couple of days. Take care.”
“Love me, love me not,” Fauci wrote in his book.
This was a common theme regarding his conversations with Trump, as Fauci recounted how Trump would “announce that he loved me and then scream at me on the phone.”
“Let’s just say, I found this to be out of the ordinary,” the professional shared.
Fauci also recalled the first time he faced the ex-commander-in-chief’s rage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the evening of June 3 [2020], my cell phone rang,” Fauci noted, “and the caller—the president — started screaming at me.”
Trump was frustrated at Fauci for telling a journalist that immunity to coronaviruses was "usually six months to a year," meaning the COVID vaccine booster shots would likely be needed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It was quite a phone call,” the 83-year-old wrote. “The president was irate, saying that I could not keep doing this to him. He said he loved me, but the country was in trouble, and I was making it worse.”
“I have a pretty thick skin,” he continued, “but getting yelled at by the president of the United States, no matter how much he tells you that he loves you, is not fun.”
The Daily Beast reported on Fauci's new book.