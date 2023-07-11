Jennifer Garner Runs Errands With Look-Alike Daughter Violet After Teen Attends Hamptons Party With Dad Ben Affleck and Stepmom Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck are soaking up the California sunshine this summer, as the pair were spotted running errands in Brentwood on Monday, July 10.
The mom-of-three — who also shares daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — flashed her signature smile and rocked dark gray tie-dye leggings, a Gracie Abrams long-sleeved shirt, baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers, while Violet donned a navy floral midi dress and sneakers.
Violet held onto a book and was also wearing a white face mask.
It was just one week earlier that the teen became the talk of the town, as she accompanied her dad, 50, and stepmom Jennifer Lopez, 53, to a star-studded Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.
The unexpected appearance sent social media into a frenzy, as some didn't realize how much Violet resembled the Alias lead, 51.
"Ben Affleck’s daughter is LITERALLY her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin," one person tweeted, with another wrote, "There is not even a shred of ben affleck’s genes in his daughter omg."
"Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter looks more like Jennifer Garner than Jennifer Garner does," quipped a third.
The trio's party outing came after an insider claimed Garner "can’t help but feel a little slighted" that her kids see Lopez as the "cooler" mom.
While the singer is glad Affleck's kids like her, she doesn't want to "step on any toes," the source noted. "She’s not going to change who she is, either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent."
And while the Oscar winner "loves that his kids are embracing J. Lo, he doesn’t want to alienate his ex or make her feel unwanted in any way."
The Maid in Manhattan actress acknowledged that blending her family — she and ex-husband Marc Anthony share 14-tear-old twins Emme and Max — with Affleck's isn't something that happened overnight.
"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens. But it's going really well so far," she revealed in an interview late last year. "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."
