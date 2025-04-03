Virginia Giuffre's Near-Fatal Car Crash Claim Was 'Blown Out of Proportion,' Bus Driver Insists: 'I Just Laughed' at Her Hospital Photo
Virginia Giuffre is being accused of lying about the car crash she was in — an ordeal that she claimed left her with just four days to live.
After her allegations went viral, Russ Munns — the driver who was behind the wheel of the school bus that hit the car Giuffre was a passenger in — has spoken out and doubled down on the public's idea that Giuffre was stretching the truth.
Giuffre's name first made headlines a few years ago when she alleged she was trafficked by late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17.
"It's just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened," Munns told a news outlet of the allegedly minor car crash.
The bus driver said that after driving behind the car for a bit, he decided to pass it since the automobile had slowed down. However, the vehicle's driver then made a turn without putting on their blinker, and though Munns beeped, he wound up clipping the back of the car.
"The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was alright, and I went and did a police report," Munns explained, noting he didn't talk to Giuffre at the time since she was just the passenger.
"[The driver] was elderly and I asked if she was OK, and she said, 'Yes, I'm OK,'" he recalled. "That's all the conversation was, and she asked how the kids were and I said, 'fine.' It wasn't a major crash."
The bus driver wasn't obligated to make a police report since there was minimal damage, but he decided to do so "because to me it sounded a little bit suss. We have a very good reputation and it's all best around safety."
"It just wasn't normal — weird driving," Munns explained. "We swapped phone numbers and I had a look around and I asked if everything was OK and the next morning she rang. I thought it was all very strange and I told her I had already done a police report, and that's all I have to say. And that's when she told me there was another person in the car who had a black eye."
The woman with the black eye was Giuffre, who shared a photo from a hospital bed with a bruised face and said she had only four days to live due to "kidney renal failure."
"I actually feel sorry for her," Munns said. "If I hit that car at 110 [km/h] they would be dead. I used to drive ambulances for years in the country and I know how to have a good look. I have got the-all clear from the police and if they want to come for insurance, I will fight that as well."
Munns admitted he "just laughed" when he saw Giuffre's photo and claims, as "there is no way you could get that injury if you were in that car."
Daily Mail spoke to Munns.