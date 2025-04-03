Virginia Giuffre's Near-Fatal Car Crash Claim Was 'Blown Out of Proportion,' Bus Driver Insists: 'I Just Laughed' at Her Hospital Photo

Virginia Giuffre is being accused of lying about the car crash she was in — an ordeal that she claimed left her with just four days to live.

After her allegations went viral, Russ Munns — the driver who was behind the wheel of the school bus that hit the car Giuffre was a passenger in — has spoken out and doubled down on the public's idea that Giuffre was stretching the truth.

Giuffre's name first made headlines a few years ago when she alleged she was trafficked by late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17.