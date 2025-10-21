or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Virginia Giuffre's Memoir About 'Revolting' and 'Morally Blind' Prince Andrew Could Bring Fresh Trouble for Royal Family: Expert

Photo of King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre's memoir released on Tuesday, October 21.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew is facing more shame and embarrassment after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

In the book, Giuffre — who committed suicide in April and claimed she was s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at 17 to have a sexual relationship with Andrew — spilled more shocking details about the royal's actions behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Stories About Prince Andrew

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew's team tried to hire people to harass her online after her sexual assault lawsuit.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew's team tried to hire people to harass her online after her sexual assault lawsuit.

Though Giuffre and the father-of-two settled out of court when she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, she claimed that beforehand, Andrew's team "went so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me," with some trying to "dig up dirt" on her.

She also spilled more details about the intimate encounters she had with him, including an orgy, and slammed his infamous 2019 NewsNight interview, where he was criticized for the way he denied her allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

The Book Is 'Ghastly' for the Royal Family

Photo of A royal expert said Andrew comes across 'as maniuplative' in Giffure's tome.
Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram

A royal expert said Andrew comes across 'as maniuplative' in Giffure's tome.

"In addition to all we know, [Andrew] comes across even worse as unrepentant and manipulative. This is ghastly for the royal family," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet.

"Andrew’s team attempting to hire online trolls in order to harass her so as to cast doubt regarding her credibility during her U.S. lawsuit in a smear campaign, which is now being investigated by British police is also horrendous," Fordwich continued. "It indicates such hubris, moral blindness and entitlement."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Andrew has denied all of the allegations Giuffre made.
Source: mega

Andrew has denied all of the allegations Giuffre made.

"The orgy with eight others is revolting," the expert added. "Her quote that he was having s-- with her [as] if having s-- with me was his birthright is damning and all the cover-up attempts, which demonstrate deliberate actions and contradict his Newsnight interview where he stated he didn’t even know Giuffre. If he didn’t know her, then why was he trying to cover up?"

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Loses Royal Title

Photo of On October 17, Andrew announced he gave up his Duke of York title.
Source: mega

On October 17, Andrew announced he gave up his Duke of York title.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the book paints Andrew as a "bovine, entitled and supercilious individual," and he agreed that it could take a toll on the monarchy even though Andrew relinquished his title earlier this month amid the growing scandal.

As OK! reported, the announcement about Andrew's title was made on Friday, October 17.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," the former Duke of York stated. "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Experts believe Giuffre's book could have serious consequences for the British monarchy.
Source: mega

Experts believe Giuffre's book could have serious consequences for the British monarchy.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me," he noted. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.