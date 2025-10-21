Virginia Giuffre's Memoir About 'Revolting' and 'Morally Blind' Prince Andrew Could Bring Fresh Trouble for Royal Family: Expert

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew is facing more shame and embarrassment after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice. In the book, Giuffre — who committed suicide in April and claimed she was s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at 17 to have a sexual relationship with Andrew — spilled more shocking details about the royal's actions behind closed doors.

Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Stories About Prince Andrew

Source: mega Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew's team tried to hire people to harass her online after her sexual assault lawsuit.

Though Giuffre and the father-of-two settled out of court when she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, she claimed that beforehand, Andrew's team "went so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me," with some trying to "dig up dirt" on her. She also spilled more details about the intimate encounters she had with him, including an orgy, and slammed his infamous 2019 NewsNight interview, where he was criticized for the way he denied her allegations.

The Book Is 'Ghastly' for the Royal Family

Source: MEGA; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram A royal expert said Andrew comes across 'as maniuplative' in Giffure's tome.

"In addition to all we know, [Andrew] comes across even worse as unrepentant and manipulative. This is ghastly for the royal family," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told a news outlet. "Andrew’s team attempting to hire online trolls in order to harass her so as to cast doubt regarding her credibility during her U.S. lawsuit in a smear campaign, which is now being investigated by British police is also horrendous," Fordwich continued. "It indicates such hubris, moral blindness and entitlement."

Source: mega Andrew has denied all of the allegations Giuffre made.

"The orgy with eight others is revolting," the expert added. "Her quote that he was having s-- with her [as] if having s-- with me was his birthright is damning and all the cover-up attempts, which demonstrate deliberate actions and contradict his Newsnight interview where he stated he didn’t even know Giuffre. If he didn’t know her, then why was he trying to cover up?"

Prince Andrew Loses Royal Title

Source: mega On October 17, Andrew announced he gave up his Duke of York title.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the book paints Andrew as a "bovine, entitled and supercilious individual," and he agreed that it could take a toll on the monarchy even though Andrew relinquished his title earlier this month amid the growing scandal. As OK! reported, the announcement about Andrew's title was made on Friday, October 17. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," the former Duke of York stated. "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

Source: mega Experts believe Giuffre's book could have serious consequences for the British monarchy.