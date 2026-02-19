or
Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts to Ex-Prince Andrew's Shocking Arrest: 'Our Broken Hearts Have Been Lifted'

Split photo of Virginia Giuffre and ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre's family has spoken out for the first time since ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19.

The late victim of Jeffrey Epstein's siblings — Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson — shared an emotional statement reacting to news of the disgraced royal being taken into police custody following months of scrutiny over Andrew's past ties to the deceased child predator and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," Giuffre's family expressed.

Image of Jeffrey Epstein allegedly paid Virginia Giuffre to sleep with Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly paid Virginia Giuffre to sleep with Prince Andrew.

The statement continued: “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation, and the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," her family concluded.

Andrew's arrest comes less than one year after she devastatingly died by suicide at age 41 in April 2025.

Image of Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault in October 2025.

Prior to her sad death, Giuffre was one of Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew’s most outspoken accusers.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault, accusing him of raping her three times, starting when she was 17, after being recruited by Epstein and Maxwell.

While Andrew denied any wrongdoing, he settled the lawsuit out of court in 2022 for an estimated $12 million.

Image of Ex-Prince Andrew lost his princely title in October 2025.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew lost his princely title in October 2025.

As a result of allegations surrounding Andrew’s past ties to Epstein and Maxwell, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his military titles, royal patronages and the use of the "His Royal Highness" (HRH) title.

In October 2025, his brother, King Charles, officially revoked Andrew’s princely titles and forced him to move out of his royal residence.

Giuffre's family was quick to react after news broke that Andrew had been arrested.

King Charles Reacts to Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Image of King Charles spoke out after his brother Prince Andrew's arrest.
Source: MEGA

King Charles spoke out after his brother Prince Andrew's arrest.

Thames Valley Police revealed its arrest of a 66-year-old man on Thursday, with a spokesperson later confirming Andrew remained in custody.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance," the initial message noted, however, a "convoy of cars" were seen swarming Sandringham Estate to arrest Andrew on Thursday — the former prince's 66th birthday.

King Charles also reacted to his brother's arrest in a statement.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," His Majesty expressed.

