Voting for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden Is Like Voting for 'Demented' Over 'Dementia,' Anthony Scaramucci States
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci compared the choice between former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden to "demented" and "dementia" on Wednesday, January 3.
Speaking on Newsmax with Eric Bolling, Scaramucci was asked about Nikki Haley as a potential running mate for Trump. He responded, "I don't advise President Trump anymore, but if I did, she's a good pick for him because she fills a lot of slots that he needs."
Scaramucci, who famously served in the Trump White House for just 10 days, went on to discuss Trump's previous runs for president. He noted that Trump ran without an incumbent in 2016 and as the sitting president in 2020, and he will likely be running against a sitting president in the future.
Scaramucci suggested the power of incumbency makes someone like Governor Haley "not a bad choice" for President Trump.
Bolling offered up a dinner bet to the former Trump advisor, telling him, "I’ll take Trump; you can have the old guy, the octogenarian. I’ll take the young 77-year-old."
Scaramucci replied, "You're choosing demented over dementia, so I don't know. I probably would go with dementia over demented, but that's fine."
He further commented on Trump, saying, "Listen, you know the guy's nuts. I know he's nuts, but your viewers love him."
Bolling defended Trump, stating, "You know what? He's crazy all the way to the bank for America."
Scaramucci recently commented on Trump's controversial remarks regarding "poisoning the blood" of the country, claiming that the ex-president knew he was using "dog whistles" for white supremacists.
During the interview with CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip, Scaramucci was asked about Trump's repeated concerning comments.
Phillip noted these remarks appeared to be lifted from Adolf Hitler and questioned why Trump continued to make them.
Scaramucci responded by saying, "Listen, it's a total dog whistle for him, and you're right, I only spent 11 days in the White House, but I worked on the campaign for Mr. Trump for about nine-and-a-half months."
"I did 71 campaign stops on that campaign, and so he knows exactly what he's doing. He puts things out there, sort of with a forked tongue," he continued. "He'll say one thing and say, 'Oh geez, I didn't realize that that was from that,' but he does know that it's from that."