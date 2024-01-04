Voting for Donald Trump Over Joe Biden Is Like Voting for 'Demented' Over 'Dementia,' Anthony Scaramucci States

Speaking on Newsmax with Eric Bolling, Scaramucci was asked about Nikki Haley as a potential running mate for Trump. He responded, "I don't advise President Trump anymore, but if I did, she's a good pick for him because she fills a lot of slots that he needs."

Scaramucci, who famously served in the Trump White House for just 10 days, went on to discuss Trump's previous runs for president. He noted that Trump ran without an incumbent in 2016 and as the sitting president in 2020, and he will likely be running against a sitting president in the future.

Scaramucci suggested the power of incumbency makes someone like Governor Haley "not a bad choice" for President Trump.