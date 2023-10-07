'Vile' Donald Trump Bashed by Former Pal Geraldo Rivera: 'It's a Personal Embarrassment We Were Friends for So Long'
Geraldo Rivera apparently doesn’t want to be associated with former friend Donald Trump!
On Friday, October 6, former Fox News host went on CNN to discuss the ex-president’s recent comment that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”
When asked about his former pal’s remark by reporter Abby Phillip, Rivera took the time to denounce his connection to the Republican politician.
“I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing,” he said of Trump’s statement. “To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long. This language is racist, it is really disgusting, and, you know, some things cannot abide. We cannot abide certain things and he has crossed the line. I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood.”
“Who else used that kind of language? That kind of poisonous rhetoric? It was the Nazis, and I hate to use Nazi or Hitler references, but it is impossible to miss the obvious parallels,” Rivera pointed out.
“Poison blood, it was a direct reference. He made a direct reference that the migrants, the immigrants, mostly Latinos now, may I say, are poisoning, polluting the blood of real Americans. It is intolerable. I mean it’s absolutely beyond the pale,” the 80-year-old added.
Phillip went on to mention how Trump spokesperson’s claimed the 2024 presidential hopeful’s remark was “a normal phrase that is used in everyday life,” to which Rivera stated, “Excuse me, I apologize to you and your audience, but I have to say that the spokesman’s excuse was absolute b-------.”
“It is lowdown and dirty. Give me a break. You know, normal, everyday discourse? Who talks about poison blood? Who talks about that? Who says that an immigrant is poisoning— it is beyond. It really is beyond the beyond. It’s not— this is not appropriate discourse. This is not— this is not fair play. This is awful. Just awful,” the attorney continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s comments about immigrants are not the only thing he’s said recently to stir up backlash.
On Friday, October 6, the former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social to complain about accusations made against him.
"The ridiculous story put out today about me talking to a Mar-a-Lago member about U.S. Submarines, is false and ridiculous, other than the fact that I will often state that we make the best Submarines and Military Equipment anywhere in the World — A pretty well known fact!" he wrote.
In response to his claims, the public bashed the father-of-five, claiming the allegations were true.
"#TrumpIsATraitor, not even a question any longer," one user penned, while another said, "He’s a traitor & a disgrace. He needs to be locked away for good."
"We can just assume at this point that any top secret information on our military capabilities or foreign policy that Trump saw is no longer secret," political commentator Ron Filipowski posted.