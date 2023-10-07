'Vile' Donald Trump Bashed by Former Pal Geraldo Rivera: 'It's a Personal Embarrassment We Were Friends for So Long'

When asked about his former pal’s remark by reporter Abby Phillip, Rivera took the time to denounce his connection to the Republican politician.

“I think it’s vile. I think it’s disgusting. It’s very disappointing,” he said of Trump’s statement. “To sink to that level, it’s for me a personal embarrassment that we were friends for so long. This language is racist, it is really disgusting, and, you know, some things cannot abide. We cannot abide certain things and he has crossed the line. I beseech his followers to listen to what he said about poison blood.”