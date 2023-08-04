VP Kamala Harris Roasted for Repeating the Phrase 'Space Cooperation' 3 Times in 30 Seconds: 'Gibberish'
VP Kamala Harris was roasted for repeating the same phrase over and over again during a speech on Wednesday, August 2.
Harris hosted Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai at the White House, where they discussed various topics, including tourism, space exploration and more.
Before the politician started repeating herself, Harris said she and President Joe Biden have been to the "Indo-Pacific three times each" since getting into the White House. "Today, I am pleased to announce that the next steps in our work together will be about further expanding our partnership. In particular, we will discuss the work that we will do together to strengthen our space cooperation," Harris, 58, said. "You and I spoke briefly about the beginning of the next era — and, for you, what that means, in terms of your leadership and your vision for the future, and certainly, strengthening our space cooperation would be a part of that agenda — including, of course, using our space cooperation to think about how we strengthen the economic prosperity and development of our nations."
Of course, people quickly came after Harris for not being the best public speaker.
One person wrote, "You need to obtain a real education prior to speaking," while another said, "She speaks English worse than the guy from Mongolia. @KamalaHarris repeats the phrase 'our space cooperation' three times in less than 30 seconds."
A third person said, "I can see why Biden picked you ... you both speak the same brand of gibberish."
"She's truly inspiring....truly inspiring....truly....inspiring," a fourth person joked.
This is hardly the first time Harris has been roasted, as she is frequently called out for her "word salads."
On July 12, Harris attempted to explain artificial intelligence (AI) to a group of labor and civil rights leaders, but she didn't make any sense.
"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," she said in Washington, D.C. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."
"And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process," she continued. "So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people."
As a result, people were shocked by the incoherent thoughts.
One person said, "Another episode of Deep Thoughts," while another quipped, "Is she real?"