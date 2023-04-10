VP Kamala Harris Ripped Apart For Making 'Loud' & Impassioned Speech After Tennessee Lawmakers Ousted: 'What's Wrong With This Lady?'

As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Harris was called out when she visited Tennessee.

On April 7, she met with Jones and Pearson and spoke about gun violence in America.

"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said in a speech. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."

"Let's not fall for the false choice — either you're in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws," she continued. "We can and should do both."