VP Kamala Harris Ripped Apart For Making 'Loud' & Impassioned Speech After Tennessee Lawmakers Ousted: 'What's Wrong With This Lady?'
VP Kamala Harris recently spoke out in Nashville, Tenn., about how Democratic Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were both expelled from the General Assembly after protesting in favor of gun control following the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which left six dead, including three children.
However, some didn't appreciate her tone of voice during her speech.
"It wasn’t about the three of these leaders. It was about who they were representing. It’s about whose voices they were channeling! Understand that!" the 58-year-old practically shouted.
"And is that not what a democracy allows?" she continued. "A democracy says you don’t silence the people! You do not stifle the people!"
Of course, people immediately took to social media to share their thoughts on the VP's "loud" speech.
"Kamala, the Tennessee Insurrection was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. We will not stand by as our Democracy is attacked," one person wrote, while another said, "What's wrong with this lady???"
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Harris was called out when she visited Tennessee.
On April 7, she met with Jones and Pearson and spoke about gun violence in America.
"Let's understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children," Harris said in a speech. "It's been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there's a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God's capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear."
"Let's not fall for the false choice — either you're in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws," she continued. "We can and should do both."
However, Harris failed to visit the families of the victims, which people couldn't believe.
One person said, "Did Kamala Harris visit the families of the victims while in Tennessee or did she just go there to stir s***t," while another said, "Kamala Harris made a beeline to Tennessee to support the expelled House members who created an insurrection, but doesn’t support the families of the victims of Covenant Church shooting."