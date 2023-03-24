Kamala Harris Trashed In White House Leak: 2 Former Officials Say Joe Biden 'Irked' By VEEP For Not 'Rising to Occasion' Or Taking 'Anything Off His Plate'

For her part, Harris spoke about her job and how much she admires Biden.

"He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk. And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is," she gushed while talking to Stephen Colbert.