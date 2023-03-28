VP Kamala Harris Mocked For Repeating Herself While Giving Speech In Africa: 'Too Pathetic'

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated herself yet again while giving a speech in Ghana, Africa.

"There are a number of things on the issue of the economy as a whole that we must do … and a lot of that work is the work that I am here to do on the continent," Harris, 58, said during a joint conference with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

"As you have mentioned, we have had today, this afternoon, a wide-ranging discussion," she continued. "We have discussed a number of important topics."

She then went on to repeat herself, saying they've spoken about "the importance of concepts and priorities such as freedom and liberty."