VP Kamala Harris Slammed For Bursting Into Laughter After Saying There's More 'Work' To Be Done To Gain More Female Leaders In The U.S.
Vice President Kamala Harris let out a laugh while she discussed the strategy of gaining more female leaders in the U.S. and Africa.
On Wednesday, April 5, travel blogger Jessica Nabongo asked Harris, 58, about her experience in Africa and how she felt about meeting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
"Why did you feel it was important to emphasize the empowerment of women and what was that like to meet one of so few of the female heads of state?" Nabongo asked.
"She's the only woman on the continent to lead a country," Harris said. "And before her, [Liberian president] Ellen Johnson, who was the first and the last elected woman to lead a country on the continent. So, there is still work to be done there — and here, obviously."
After the remarks, Harris laughed as the audience clapped.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the awkward moment.
One person wrote, "Well. There are so many smart and proven female leaders in this country. Unfortunately she isn’t one of them. I’d say her stepping down in favor of a truly great female leader would be a great start?" while another added, "If she’s the best and brightest thing they can dredge up for VP, there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done."
A third person added, "Have yet to hear something remarkable about her work in office."
As OK! previously reported, Harris came under fire for hardly being able to explain what she does as Vice President.
"He really is a true partner and he understands that job. And remember, we came in during the height of the pandemic. And so much of the work was about OK, we’ve got to cover a lot of bases and let’s figure out between us how we can do it. But he’s an extraordinary leader and I wish people could see what I see because there’s only one person who sits behind that Resolute Desk," she told Stephen Colbert of President Joe Biden. "And the decisions that person has to make are the decisions that nobody else in the country can make. And he’s an extraordinary leader. He really is."
- VP Kamala Harris Mocked For Repeating Herself While Giving Speech In Africa: 'Too Pathetic'
- Kamala Harris Trashed In White House Leak: 2 Former Officials Say Joe Biden 'Irked' By VEEP For Not 'Rising to Occasion' Or Taking 'Anything Off His Plate'
- President Joe Biden's 'Concerns' About Kamala Harris' Ability To Beat Donald Trump Is 'A Factor' In His Decision To Run For Re-Election
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"That's an excellent answer and, uh, the question was what's the job of the vice president," Colbert quipped back. "And your answer is part of the job, I'm guessing."