VP Kamala Harris Slammed For Bursting Into Laughter After Saying There's More 'Work' To Be Done To Gain More Female Leaders In The U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris let out a laugh while she discussed the strategy of gaining more female leaders in the U.S. and Africa.

On Wednesday, April 5, travel blogger Jessica Nabongo asked Harris, 58, about her experience in Africa and how she felt about meeting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"Why did you feel it was important to emphasize the empowerment of women and what was that like to meet one of so few of the female heads of state?" Nabongo asked.