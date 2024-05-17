OK Magazine
'Her Career Has Totally Taken Off': Ariana Madix Accused of 'Milking' Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

By:

May 17 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The Vanderpump Rules cast may be harboring resentment toward Ariana Madix's success.

In the year after Tom Sandoval betrayed the Chicago actress, 38, by cheating on her with best friend Raquel Leviss, Madix's fame soared to new heights — something a few of her pals have become uncomfortable with.

"There’s a lot of jealousy over how much Ariana has benefited from Scandoval," a source spilled to a magazine. "They’re accusing her of milking it."

In the months after learning her partner of nearly ten years had an affair with the former beauty queen, 29, Madix has made her Broadway debut, competed on Dancing With the Stars, booked numerous lucrative ad deals and even became the host of Love Island.

"They were sympathetic about the cheating,” the insider explained. "But they think she’s playing it up for the attention."

The venom from her costars was evident in the first installment of the Season 11 reunion on Tuesday, May 14, as Lala Kent claimed Katie Maloney complained to her about Madix going to New York to be on Broadway despite the two being busy with preparing for the opening of their sandwich shop, Something About Her.

"It was beyond just the support she was getting. It was that she had basically abandoned you in the sandwich shop," the Give Them Lala author, 33, claimed the entrepreneur, 37, said about her business partner. "This year last time you said she wasn't caught up on her rent for the sandwich shop."

Although Maloney claimed Kent was embellishing what she said about Madix, she did admit she was a bit shocked by the Something About Her co-founder leaving California for NYC's Chicago. "That was the one time I wish I would've gotten a little bit of a heads up, because I didn't find out about the Broadway thing until it was happening," the brunette beauty said. "OK, that would've been nice to know. The issues I was having were because of my own insecurities."

Kent emphasized the former SUR bartender's immense support from the public when pointing out why Maloney didn't go after Madix while cameras rolled. "It's no secret that Ariana is a fan favorite. You don't f--- around with that and I understand that," she claimed.

"I came to you because I didn't want to go to her with the f------ drama. I didn't want to guilt her," Maloney fired back. "I went to one of my other friends to vent about it, but if you're not someone I can confide in with that s--- then I'll go to somebody else. I didn't want to take it to her."

