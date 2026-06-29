'Vulnerable' Janet Jackson Looked 'Overwhelmed' While Making Rare Appearance at 2026 BET Awards, Body Language Expert Claims

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Fans were over the moon when Janet Jackson made a rare appearance to attend the 2026 BET Awards, but a body language expert believes the superstar was a bit nervous on stage. The singer shared a few words before presenting Teyana Taylor with her trophy at the Sunday, June 28, awards show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

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The Singer Walked With 'Authority'

Source: mega Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance to present a trophy at the 2026 BET Awards.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained on behalf of Casino Guru that Jackson, 56, asserted her authority but still seemed "protective" of herself. "She walks slowly, purposefully, holding her arms in front of her, a little like a religious leader," Honigman explained. "Janet’s slow and deliberate walking suggests that she views herself as different from everyone else there, as if she’s worked hard to become a cut above other people." "Her words to Teyana Taylor are given with a generosity of spirit, as her smile is warm and genuine, and Janet is nodding with each word," the expert continued.

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'Janet Is Still Human'

Source: mega The expert said Janet Jackson's hands being in front of her body indicated 'vulnerability.'

Honigman said the mother-of-one "doesn’t communicate like a regular person." "Her moves are a little exaggerated," she said, "which is perhaps entirely normal for someone who’s been insanely famous since birth." "Despite her ethereal movements, Janet is still human, and she is a little overwhelmed, as her hands show – Janet’s hands are gathered in front of her protectively, as she feels vulnerable in front of the audience," Honigman pointed out. "This protective gesture indicates her feelings of vulnerability and discomfort."

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Janet Jackson Was Not Involved in 'Michael' Movie

Source: mega The expert thought the mother-of-one seemed 'overwhelmed' on stage.

It marked a rare red carpet appearance for Jackson, who didn't show up for the premiere of Michael, the biopic about her late brother, Michael Jackson. Sister La Toya Jackson, 70, confirmed that though Janet "was asked" to participate in the project, "she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

Source: mega Janet Jackson didn't participate in the making of the 'Michael' biopic.