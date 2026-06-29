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'Vulnerable' Janet Jackson Looked 'Overwhelmed' While Making Rare Appearance at 2026 BET Awards, Body Language Expert Claims

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Janet Jackson attended the 2026 BET Awards.

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June 29 2026, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

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Fans were over the moon when Janet Jackson made a rare appearance to attend the 2026 BET Awards, but a body language expert believes the superstar was a bit nervous on stage.

The singer shared a few words before presenting Teyana Taylor with her trophy at the Sunday, June 28, awards show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

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The Singer Walked With 'Authority'

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Photo of Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance to present a trophy at the 2026 BET Awards.
Source: mega

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance to present a trophy at the 2026 BET Awards.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman explained on behalf of Casino Guru that Jackson, 56, asserted her authority but still seemed "protective" of herself.

"She walks slowly, purposefully, holding her arms in front of her, a little like a religious leader," Honigman explained. "Janet’s slow and deliberate walking suggests that she views herself as different from everyone else there, as if she’s worked hard to become a cut above other people."

"Her words to Teyana Taylor are given with a generosity of spirit, as her smile is warm and genuine, and Janet is nodding with each word," the expert continued.

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'Janet Is Still Human'

Photo of The expert said Janet Jackson's hands being in front of her body indicated 'vulnerability.'
Source: mega

The expert said Janet Jackson's hands being in front of her body indicated 'vulnerability.'

Honigman said the mother-of-one "doesn’t communicate like a regular person."

"Her moves are a little exaggerated," she said, "which is perhaps entirely normal for someone who’s been insanely famous since birth."

"Despite her ethereal movements, Janet is still human, and she is a little overwhelmed, as her hands show – Janet’s hands are gathered in front of her protectively, as she feels vulnerable in front of the audience," Honigman pointed out. "This protective gesture indicates her feelings of vulnerability and discomfort."

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Janet Jackson Was Not Involved in 'Michael' Movie

Photo of The expert thought the mother-of-one seemed 'overwhelmed' on stage.
Source: mega

The expert thought the mother-of-one seemed 'overwhelmed' on stage.

It marked a rare red carpet appearance for Jackson, who didn't show up for the premiere of Michael, the biopic about her late brother, Michael Jackson.

Sister La Toya Jackson, 70, confirmed that though Janet "was asked" to participate in the project, "she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes."

Photo of Janet Jackson didn't participate in the making of the 'Michael' biopic.
Source: mega

Janet Jackson didn't participate in the making of the 'Michael' biopic.

The snub fueled rumors that Janet was feuding with her famous family, but the duo shut down the gossip by celebrating Janet's 60th birthday together in May.

"I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love today. You have all made my 60th so special," the "Feedback" crooner wrote on Instagram alongside footage of La Toya at her party. "Every single post, tribute, and wish touches my heart. I thank God for every additional day of life and for putting each of you in it. Wishing you all returned blessings & I look forward to seeing you soon."

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