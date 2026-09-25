Walton Goggins, 54, Wears Nothing But Unbuttoned Jeans While Flexing Age-Defying 6-Pack: Photos

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Walton Goggins is flaunting his six-pack. The actor flexed his abs while on a three-day road trip in a tantalizing Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, September 24. Goggins' dump of mouthwatering images featured the 54-year-old posing on top of a creek in nothing but unbuttoned jeans, a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses.

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Source: @WALTONGOGGINSBONAFIDE/INSTAGRAM Walton Goggins posed shirtless while out on the open road.

"Snagged my van and hit the road," he captioned the slew of picturesque images. "Eastern Sierras… very few things make me this happy." In other photos, Goggins smiled for close-up selfies with his shirt partially unbuttoned and sometimes in no shirt at all. As he enjoyed the great outdoors, the star punctuated his thirst traps with views of the landscape around him. "Some places I’d never been and others I’d been before," he added. "But that was a different time and I was a different man."

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @WALTONGOGGINSBONAFIDE/INSTAGRAM Walton Goggins' fans chimed in to thirst over his muscles.

Naturally, fans were far too distracted by the actor's age-defying looks to focus on his road trip reflections. Many of them were more than eager to take to the comments section to thirst over the White Lotus star. "This is you to a perfection," one commenter wrote. "The most beautiful you. I love your love for California." "Lookin shredded, man," another pointed out, with a third asking, "This is awesome. How do you still work out and keep those abs up like that on the road?" "The open road looks good on you," a fourth chimed in. "Swear this man ages backwards," yet another gushed.

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Source: MEGA Walton Goggins opened up about staying fit in his 50s.

In December 2025, Goggins opened up about how he stays in shape in his 50s while working more than ever before. "Since leaving Los Angeles and moving to the middle of the woods, running has become a big part of my life," he told Men's Health. "I like running in the cold as much as I like running in the hot. And I couple that with weight training." Goggins revealed he began working out consistently when he was just 21 years old and training for the film The Next Karate Kid. "The training that [they] put us through, it just radically changed my life," he elaborated. "It really changed my relationship with my body and with my mind, and it’s been with me ever since."

'A Recipe for Longevity'

Source: @WALTONGOGGINSBONAFIDE/INSTAGRAM Walton Goggins keeps everything in moderation.