Wayne Gretzky's Wife Sparks Rumors About the NHL Legend Replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister in Cryptic Post

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,'" the ex-president wrote.

"He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!" he added.

Janet shared the Truth Social post on her Instagram Stories and posted the link.

Wayne was recently seen last month at Donald's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after his presidential election win, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Donald's post comes as the Canadian Prime Minister faces pressure to step down.