Wayne Gretzky's Wife Sparks Rumors About the NHL Legend Replacing Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister in Cryptic Post
Wayne Gretzky's wife, Janet, shared President-elect Donald Trump's Truth Social post suggesting the NHL legend could replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister.
"I just left Wayne Gretzky, 'The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,'" the ex-president wrote.
"He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!" he added.
Janet shared the Truth Social post on her Instagram Stories and posted the link.
Wayne was recently seen last month at Donald's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after his presidential election win, wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
Donald's post comes as the Canadian Prime Minister faces pressure to step down.
Canada's voters will go to the polls in 2025, with a federal election constitutionally mandated before October 20. Justin leads the Liberal Party, while Pierre Poilievre leads the Conservative Party.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland recently resigned from the Canadian prime minister's cabinet, prompting opposition leader Jagmeet Singh to demand Justin's resignation.
The U.S. president-elect also weighed in after Chrystia left her role.
"The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau," Donald posted to his Truth Social after discussing the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st state in the U.S. "Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"
Donald previously posted that "many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea."
Wayne previously endorsed the Conservative Party in the 2015 Canadian federal elections — the election in which Justin first became prime minister.
During the race, he appeared at rallies for the incumbent party, describing Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper as "wonderful to the country" and "one of the greatest prime ministers ever."
The NHL legend also got involved in Canada's Progressive Conservative Party, endorsing Patrick Brown for his 2015 bid for the party's leadership.