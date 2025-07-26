'Wednesday' Renewed for Season 3, Spinoff in the Works at Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for a highly anticipated Season 3 and is working on a spinoff just weeks ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

On Wednesday, July 23, showrunner Alfred Gough and Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced the renewal, confirming plans for additional adventures in the Wednesday universe.

"It's something we're definitely noodling. There are other characters we can look at," Gough teased regarding the spinoff.

Bajaria added, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family."