'Wednesday' Renewed for Season 3, Spinoff in the Works at Netflix
Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for a highly anticipated Season 3 and is working on a spinoff just weeks ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.
On Wednesday, July 23, showrunner Alfred Gough and Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced the renewal, confirming plans for additional adventures in the Wednesday universe.
"It's something we're definitely noodling. There are other characters we can look at," Gough teased regarding the spinoff.
Bajaria added, "There's a lot to explore in the Addams Family."
The series first introduced viewers to a fresh take on the iconic Wednesday Addams character when it debuted in November 2022. Jenna Ortega now embodies the moody and spooky teenager, taking over from Christina Ricci, who famously portrayed the character in earlier Addams Family films inspired by Edward Gorey's illustrations.
The first season followed Wednesday as she tried to master her psychic powers while confronting a mysterious monster wreaking havoc at Nevermore Academy. The incoming Season 2 will release in two parts, with the first premiering on August 6 and the second on September 3. This season picks up after a time jump, welcoming back most of the main cast along with exciting new faces.
According to the official synopsis, Wednesday returns to school after she becomes the savior of Nevermore and prepares to save the day once again after experiencing visions of Enid's (Emma Myers) impending death.
Joining Ortega in the cast are Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer and Moosa Mostafa. Jamie McShane transitions from series regular to guest star status, while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo elevate their roles to series regulars.
Several stars are set to join the ensemble for Season 2, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor as new series regulars. Additionally, notable guest stars will appear, including Haley Joel Osment, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandie Newton, Frances O'Connor, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo and even Lady Gaga.
While the plans for the spinoff remain under wraps, Gough and co-creator Miles Millar hinted at discussions with Netflix about expanding the Wednesday universe.
"When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show," Gough told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022. "Certainly it's cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzmán. It's certainly something we've discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday."
For now, fans can catch up on Season 1 of Wednesday, which is currently streaming on Netflix, while eagerly awaiting Season 2 set for release in August and September.