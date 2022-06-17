Wendy Williams 'Can't Remember Anything & Needs A Teleprompter,' Source Claims: 'She Is Sitting In Her House'

Things aren't looking good for Wendy Williams after she took a hiatus from television to deal with some health issues.

"She can't remember anything, she needs a teleprompter and she needs someone there to remind her of things," a source claimed to The Sun, adding that the 57-year-old has made "no plans to do anything after the show is over," and "she isn't going out to meet people to move forward. She has no plan."

"She is sitting in her house, she isn't taking meetings, she isn't going out, there is no plan," the insider stated.