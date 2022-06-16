Wendy Williams In 'Complete Denial' About Talk Show Cancellation, Embattled Host Telling Friends The 'Announcement Is Lies'
Whether or not Wendy Williams wants to admit it, her eponymous talk show has come to an end.
Though The Wendy Williams Show's production company, Debmar Mercury, announced earlier this week that Friday's show would be the last, the embattled show host is still vehemently denying the news — going so far as to tell her friends the statement was a lie.
"Despite the announcement yesterday from Debmar Mercury that the show is over, as of last night Wendy was privately telling her close friends that the announcement is lies," a source told The Sun of the 57-year-old who stepped back from her show several months ago due to ongoing health issues. “Wendy is in total and complete denial. If you spoke to her, you wouldn’t know what to believe either — that’s how in denial she is.”
According to the insider, a friend of Williams attempted to make plans with her after the last episode aired Friday, June 17, but the ailing television personality allegedly told them, "No. I’m busy! And that’s a lie!" referring to her former production company's announcement.
Williams has had months to process the fact that her show was coming to an end after it was announced in February that a daytime syndicated talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd would be taking over her time slot, but she has refused to accept this truth.
“She hasn't come to terms that she's done on TV, that Debmar is done with her, and that she doesn't have a show. She's in absolute and complete denial," the source told the outlet. "Wendy doesn't have a show. She doesn’t have a manager. And she is still not capable of being on TV anyway."
Another source told the publication that the mother-of-one refused to participate in the final episode, claiming: "[Wendy] said 'No!' to production for a pre-taped goodbye. She's not at peace with what happened at all."
"She is blaming everyone but herself," concluded the insider.
Williams has continuously maintained she will be returning to her beloved talk show while replacement hosts, including Shepherd several times, have been filling in for her since the start of her latest season in September 2021.